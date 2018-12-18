Partnerize Opens Netherlands Office to Support Rapidly-Expanding Dutch Client Base

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Dec. 18, 2018, the leading global provider of partner marketing solutions for global brands, announced today the opening of an office in the Netherlands to support its Dutch client base and to power rapid expansion in the region. Through its new Amsterdam office, Partnerize will provide local support to its current roster of 11 major brand clients and onboard a number of new brands who are scheduled to launch significant partner marketing initiatives on the Partnerize platform over the next several quarters. Partnerize's award-winning Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing and predicting the results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI).



To support this rapid regional growth, Partnerize has added two seasoned partner marketing veterans to its team:

Melissa Peters has been named Director of Strategic Alliances Director for the Netherlands. A long-time veteran of the publisher space, Peters joins Partnerize after 6.5 years at Imbull, the region's largest voucher code publisher. In her role at Partnerize, Melissa will focus on developing the company's Dutch partner strategy and collaborations in the region.



"Brands in Holland are at the forefront of data-driven partner marketing," said Sean Sewell, co-founder and VP of Revenue, EMEA, for Partnerize. "We are now powering partnerships for many of the largest enterprise brands in the region, including Wehkamp, KLM, Albert Heijn and Coolblue. Our new Amsterdam location and the addition of Melissa and Joep to our team will enable us to deliver outstanding results for clients and partners in the region, and further accelerate our growth."

