IT Revolution Announces Call for Papers and Blind Bird Registration for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019

Hosted at the InterContinental London - The O2 from 25-27 June, technology and business leaders gather for three days of immersive learning about IT transformation

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution ( http://itrevolution.com ), the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced its call for papers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019 is open ( https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/ ). The DevOps Enterprise Summit is the premier industry event for technology and business leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps and IT transformation practices in the UK and Continental Europe. Presentation proposals may be submitted through the event website ( http://bit.ly/DOES19EURCFP ) before the submission portal closes 1 February 2019.

IT Revolution has opened registration for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019. Attendees should register before 1 February 2019 to save with Blind Bird pricing ( http://bit.ly/DOES19EURBB ).

DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019 (DOES19) will be held at the InterContinental London - The O2 - from 25-27 June 2019. Early registration is highly encouraged, as past events have sold out early.

What is the DevOps Enterprise Summit?

The DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for technology and business leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.

Entering its fourth year in Europe and sixth year in the US, its goal is to accelerate DevOps adoption and increase the likelihood of those initiatives succeeding, enabling the cultural norms, technical practices, and architectures that help organizations achieve the highest levels of performance.

Through keynotes, breakout sessions, collaborative workshops, and space to interact within an expo hall, attendees gain insights into the evolving technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations. This year, the programming focuses on the following areas:

Experience Reports from Top Global Brands

Spanning the Business and Technology Divide

Next Generation Operations and Infrastructure

Overcoming Old Ways Of Working (e.g. Infosec, Compliance, ITIL, Project Management, Audit)

Dynamic Learning Organizations

Leadership Lessons, Transformational Leadership, Recognition, and Human Resources

"Since the first DevOps Enterprise Summit in 2014, we have had technology leaders from large, complex organizations presenting their ongoing DevOps transformations, allowing us to document their journeys and progress over time," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "By featuring experience reports across different industries and subject matter expert talks from the domains we need most, our goal is to help technology and business leaders use DevOps to help their organizations win in today's software-driven economy."

For more information about DOES19 London, please visit: ( https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/ ).

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

