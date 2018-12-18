Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Cinnober Financial Technology AB, LEI: 529900596KTN6Q8T7576 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: CINN SE0010023556 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Nasdaq Technology AB on December 18 at 10:00 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 10:30 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 10:40 CET, December 18, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified