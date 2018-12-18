Broadcaster Renews Partnership With Mindtree for Digital Testing Services

WARREN, New Jersey, LONDON andBANGALORE, India, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mindtree , a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced today that, following a highly competitive tendering process, it has been awarded the, 'Digital Testing Services Framework II' contract and will continue as the BBC's lead application testing partner for a range of its digital products. This contract follows a four-year relationship where Mindtree supplied services to deliver and support the testing of digital products, applications and services which were owned by or licensed to the UK broadcaster. Mindtree will continue to test and provide support on flagship products including BBC iPlayer across all platforms, and the Britbox streaming service for the USA and Canadian viewers. The new contract starts on the 1st December and has an initial 2-year term and the option for 2 potential 1 year extensions.

As part of the scope of services, the new Framework includes providing functional and non-functional testing and test management for various products, applications and websites, and is across all departments, including TV, Radio, Platforms, North and Nations, and Studios.

"We are excited to build on our strong relationship with the BBC with this new contract," said Guita Blake, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe at Mindtree. "Over the past six years of working with the broadcaster, we have seen a continued evolution of their offerings, providing their audience with richer and better customer experiences, no matter the location or device. Our technical skills combined with an excellent understanding of their processes will help us to deliver great quality, faster. We look forward to our continued relationship as we explore newer areas such as AI and Machine Learning in the years to come."

Mindtree helps companies to undergo digital transformation projects. In a connected world, where competitive advantage hangs on the end-user experience rather than on individual applications, traditional testing models lack relevance. Mindtree ensures a seamless end-user experience and business process continuity across an expanded network of business applications, mobile devices, smart devices, media channels and development environments.

Mindtree believes a focus on the customer's experience requires a re-evaluation of the entire testing approach and a change from an inside-out perspective to an outside-in one. To meet the demand for application agility, quality assurance (QA) testing organizations need to adopt Agile testing, increased test automation and continuous testing. Mindtree sees this critical in its approach to large scale digital transformation testing projects. To find out more on how testing can help streamline processes and systems, freeing up valuable resources which will feed growth initiatives and innovation, click here.

