Atos unveils modern and energy-efficient Data Center with Yvelines departmental Council, positioning region as global technical hub

Paris,December 18, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, together with the Yvelines departmental Council, today officially inaugurates its new energy-efficient global datacenter in Les Clayes-sous-Bois, in Yvelines. This modern optimized datacenter will house the most recent servers and technologies to guarantee Atos' clients - who wish to locate their data and applications on French territory and in compliance with European regulations - optimal performance, storage capacity, security, scalability and cost-efficiency.

An eco-efficient Data Center

The new datacenter is energy-efficient with a PUE* (Power Usage Effectiveness) of 1.2, a lot less than the global industry average of 2.0** and 30% more energy-efficient than the previous datacenter (1.7 PUE). This is partly due to its hyper-efficient cooling system, which minimizes water and power consumption. It is certified in accordance with the recognized ISO 14001 standard, which requires companies to implement comprehensive energy management systems to continually improve the ecobalance. The new building's infrastructure (which regulates the power, the temperature etc) uses only 20% of the energy which is used by the servers.

A Datacenter with a global reach in the heart of the Yvelines

This next-generation datacenter is another milestone in Atos' strategy to develop the historical site of Clayes-sous-Bois and the Yvelines region as a strong center of technical expertise globally. This initiative follows on from the recent announcement (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release/general-press-releases_2018_11_27/atos-launches-construction-global-rd-lab-drive-innovation-quantum-computing) of Atos' new R&D Lab, which is currently being built at Clayes-sous-Bois and due to open in 2020.

The inauguration ceremony, saw Jean-Marie Simon, General Manager of Atos in France, Pierre Bédier, President of the Yvelines departmental Council and Véronique Coté-Millard, Mayor of Clayes-sous-Bois unveil the new building to an audience of Atos employees and industry partners.

"Yvelines departmental Council's mobilization and support in the development of Atos' future global innovation hub in Clayes-sous-Bois is proof of our determination to place Research & Development and digital technology at the heart of new regional challenges. This unique joint initiative with Atos and EPFIF reflects the department's ambition to develop a new approach to support companies in the Yvelines region, to assist them in their research projects and with their issues relating to land and property. Having our BullSequana supercomputer and the latest-generation Data Center in our region, show how effective this co-investment is" says Pierre Bédier, President of theYvelines departmental council.

"In partnership with the Yvelines departmental council, I am delighted to open our new datacenter on our historic site of Clayes-sous-Bois, where the Group has been present for more than 50 years and today employs almost 1,000 people. It underlines our commitment to continue to invest and develop our site and the region as a strong technical hub worldwide" saysJean-Marie Simon, General Manager of Atos in France "We're proud that our new next-generation datacenter here at Clayes-sous-Bois will support our clients worldwide, with the latest servers and technologies, for increased capacity, resilience and security, so that they are able to effectively deal with the challenges of today and tomorrow."

The new 1,300 m2 datacenter, which started construction in 2017, is situated on Atos' existing R&D site and is the first two in the series of eight modules planned to be built from 2017-2020. This joint initiative came into fruition from the sale of part of the land on the Atos site at Les Clayes-sous-Bois to the Yvelines departmental Council through the Établissement Public Foncier d'Île-de-France (EPFIF). Atos will be the exclusive tenant for 30 years. Atos has 93 Data Centers worldwide, 15 of which are in France.

* The data center industry uses the measurement PUE, or power usage effectiveness, to measure efficiency. A PUE of 2.0 means that for every watt of IT power, an additional watt is consumed to cool and distribute power to the IT equipment. A PUE closer to 1.0 means nearly all of the energy is used for computing.

**source: global average around 2.0 - https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/news/eu-code-conduct-data-centres-10-years-improved-energy-efficiency (https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/news/eu-code-conduct-data-centres-10-years-improved-energy-efficiency), European Code of Conduct for Data Centre Energy Efficiency

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 13 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

