PVDC Coated Films Market Worth $1.9 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

According to the new research report "PVDC Coated Films Market and Acrylic Coated Films Market by Film Type (PP, PET, and PVC), Coating Side (Single and Double), Application (Packaging, Lamination, and Labelling), End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the PVDC Coated Films Market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 1.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The acrylic coated films market is expected to grow from USD 714 million in 2018 to USD 978 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The properties such as superior moisture barrier, excellent aroma barrier, and mineral oil barrier, and dimensional stability of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films are driving the market.

The polypropylene (PP) film segment accounted for the largest share of the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market in 2018, by film type.

PP is the most commonly used film type in the market. PP possesses properties such as good tensile strength, better gas barrier, excellent heat sealing performance, and improved optical properties. These properties make PP PVDC coated films, and PP acrylic coated films in applications such as packaging of snacks and cigarettes. Many companies such as Vibac Group S.p.A. offers high-grade PP PVDC coated films and PP acrylic coated films, which possess superior metal adhesion and excellent barrier properties. These films are used in lamination and flexible packaging.

The single side acrylic coated films segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market during the forecast period, by coating side.

The single side PVDC coated films and single side acrylic coated films segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume owing to the high demand from packaging application. The single side coating of the film allows the other side to remain untreated or can be coated with some other chemical, which, in turn, changes the properties of the film and can be used in various applications. This type of PVDC coated films, and acrylic coated films are also responsible for increasing the shelf life of the product. Hence, it is widely used in the packaging application.

Health & personal care was the largest end-use industry of PVDC coated films, and food & beverage was the largest end-use industry of acrylic coated films market in 2018.

Health & personal care is the major end-use industry of PVDC coated films. PVDC coated films possess excellent dimensional stability, superior heat sealing properties, and high oxygen & water vapor barrier. These properties make them useful in the packaging and lamination of, perfumes, snacks, meat, cosmetics, and various other products. Food & beverage is a major end-use industry of acrylic coated films. Acrylic coated films offer moisture barrier, aroma barrier, excellent sealing strength, and many other properties. Owing to these properties, they are used in the packaging of wafers, biscuits, meat, and other food products. These films also possess good printability properties, which allow them to become useful in see-through packaging and labeling applications in the food & beverage industry.

APAC is expected to be the largest market for PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market, in terms of both value and volume. China, India, and Japan are the fast-growing economies that contribute to the growth of the market in the region. There are multiple large acrylic coated films manufacturers in the APAC region, such as Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), Toray Industries (Japan), and Cosmo Films Limited (India). The demand for PVDC coated films, and acrylic coated films is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period with the increasing use of these films in the food & beverage, healthcare, and other industries.

The major players in the PVDC Coated Films Market and acrylic coated films market include Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cosmo Films Ltd. (India), SKC, Inc. (US), Vibac Group S.p.A (Italy), Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), Polinas (Turkey), Innovia Films (UK), SRF Limited (India), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Vacmet India Ltd. (India), Perlen Packaging (Switzerland), and Transcendia Inc. Ltd (US).

