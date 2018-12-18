Visiongain Reveals the Top 20 Automated Guided Vehicle Companies

LONDON, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Top 20 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Companies 2019
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
Market Share Analysis, Revenues & Rankling of Leading Companies Developing AGV Technologies for Applications in Transportation, Assembly and Packaging in Automotive, Food & Beverages Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics and Other Industries
The aim of the report is to provide a quantitative evaluation of the largest 20 companies in the global automated guided vehicle market by detailing their revenues, market share, involvement and competitive positioning within the $2bn AGV ecosystem. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
The report focuses on providing detailed profiles of the leading and most innovative companies in the automated guided vehicle sector and analyzes their role in the market and their automated guided vehicle based offerings This report aims to look at automated guided vehicle companies from an end user perspective.
The report is aimed at business executives who wish to gain an overview and information about the automated guided vehicle market and leading companies with the competitive landscape. We believe this will help our clients to understand the industry, technology, market structure and to evaluate suppliers, and map potential other usages for the available technologies. Our research will help you to understand the rapidly evolving leading automated guided vehicle market space.
Report scope
Top 20 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Companies With Market Share %, Revenues And Ranking Within the AGV Market Space
• Bastian Solutions
• Daifuku Co., Ltd.
• Dematic
• Hyster & Yale
• JBT
• Jungerech
• KION
• Konecranes
• Kuka
• Mecalux, S.A.
• Murata Machinery, Ltd.
• Schaefer Holding International GmbH
• Seegrid
• Swisslog
• TGW Logistics Group GmbH
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Transbotics
• Universal Robots
• Vanderlande Industries
• Yokogawa
SWOT analysis of the major strengths and weaknesses of the AGV market, together with the opportunities available and the key threats faced.
The report serves as a guide for senior executives of small and medium businesses (SMBs), large enterprises, software developers, and automated guided vehicle industry players to:
• Use as a guideline for evaluating the potential of automated guided vehicle technologies across multiple industries and applications
• Inform themselves about automated guided vehicle benefits and issues;
• Understand the supplier landscape and their offerings;
• Anticipate potential for technological development and opportunities with regards to the automated guided vehicle market.
Key questions answered
• What potential is there for the automated guided vehicle industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to succeed and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
Target audience
• Automated guided vehicle companies
• Manufacturers
• Automotive OEMs
• Logistics companies
• Component suppliers
• Software developers
• Technologists
• AI specialists
• R&D staff
• Consultants
• Analysts
• Executives
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry organizations
• Banks
AGVE AB
AGVE Group
AutoGuide Mobile Robots
BA System Designs
Bastian Solutions LLC
Bell and Howell
Bolzoni Auramo Beyer
Clearpath
Columbia Machine
Creform Corporation
Daifuku Company Limited
Daihatsu Motor
Dalian Konecranes Company Ltd.
DARPA Autonomy
Dematic Corporation
Dematic GmbH & Co. KG.
DMG Mori Co Ltd
Egemin Automation
Egemin Group
EP Equipment Co., Ltd
Eurofactory GmbH
FedEx
Fetch Robotics
Grenzebach Corporation
Handling Specialty Manufacturing
Hino Motors
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
JBT AeroTech
JBT Corporation
JBT FoodTech
Jungheinrich AG
Kayaba Industry Co Ltd
KION Group
KNAPP
Konecranes AS
Konecranes CZ s.r.o.
Konecranes Kft.
Konecranes N.V.
Konecranes Oyj
Konecranes Pty. Ltd., S.A.
KUKA AG
KUKA de Mexico S. de RL. de C.V.
KUKA Roboter CEE GmbH
KUKA Roboter Italia S.p.A.
KUKA Robotics Australia Pty. Ltd.
KUKA Robotics Canada Ltd.
KUKA Robotics Hungaria Ipari Kft.
KUKA Robotics UK Limited
KUKA Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Linde Gas
Materials Handling International S.A.
Materials Solutions Limited
Mecalux SA
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd
Morris Middle East Ltd.
Murata Machinery Ltd.
NextLevel Logistik
Nosturiexpertit Oy
OTTO Motors
Raymond Corporation
RedViking
Ricoh USA
Saudi Cranes & Steel Works Factory Co. Ltd.
Schaefer Systems International
Scott Group
Seegrid Corporation
SIA Konecranes Latvija
SSI Schaefer Holding International GmbH
Stahl CraneSystems (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Stanley Black & Decker
Swisslog
Swisslog Holding AG
TGW Future Private Foundation
TGW Logistics Group GmbH
Topper Industrial
Toyota Advanced Logistics
Toyota Financial Services (TFSC)
Toyota Motor Corporation
Transbotics Corporation
Universal Robots A/S
Vanderlande Industries
Vecna Robotics
Velodyne LiDAR
Waypoint
Wesley International
Yaskawa
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
