Visiongain Reveals the Top 20 Automated Guided Vehicle Companies

LONDON, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Top 20 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Companies 2019

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Market Share Analysis, Revenues & Rankling of Leading Companies Developing AGV Technologies for Applications in Transportation, Assembly and Packaging in Automotive, Food & Beverages Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics and Other Industries

• Do you need definitive automated guided vehicle company information?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Succinct automated guided vehicle industry analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The aim of the report is to provide a quantitative evaluation of the largest 20 companies in the global automated guided vehicle market by detailing their revenues, market share, involvement and competitive positioning within the $2bn AGV ecosystem. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

The report focuses on providing detailed profiles of the leading and most innovative companies in the automated guided vehicle sector and analyzes their role in the market and their automated guided vehicle based offerings This report aims to look at automated guided vehicle companies from an end user perspective.

The report is aimed at business executives who wish to gain an overview and information about the automated guided vehicle market and leading companies with the competitive landscape. We believe this will help our clients to understand the industry, technology, market structure and to evaluate suppliers, and map potential other usages for the available technologies. Our research will help you to understand the rapidly evolving leading automated guided vehicle market space.

Report scope

Top 20 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Companies With Market Share %, Revenues And Ranking Within the AGV Market Space

• Bastian Solutions

• Daifuku Co., Ltd.

• Dematic

• Hyster & Yale

• JBT

• Jungerech

• KION

• Konecranes

• Kuka

• Mecalux, S.A.

• Murata Machinery, Ltd.

• Schaefer Holding International GmbH

• Seegrid

• Swisslog

• TGW Logistics Group GmbH

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Transbotics

• Universal Robots

• Vanderlande Industries

• Yokogawa

SWOT analysis of the major strengths and weaknesses of the AGV market, together with the opportunities available and the key threats faced.

The report serves as a guide for senior executives of small and medium businesses (SMBs), large enterprises, software developers, and automated guided vehicle industry players to:

• Use as a guideline for evaluating the potential of automated guided vehicle technologies across multiple industries and applications

• Inform themselves about automated guided vehicle benefits and issues;

• Understand the supplier landscape and their offerings;

• Anticipate potential for technological development and opportunities with regards to the automated guided vehicle market.

Key questions answered

• What potential is there for the automated guided vehicle industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

• Automated guided vehicle companies

• Manufacturers

• Automotive OEMs

• Logistics companies

• Component suppliers

• Software developers

• Technologists

• AI specialists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• Executives

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organizations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun atsara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website:https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-automated-guided-vehicle-agv-companies-2019/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Emailsara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

AGVE AB

AGVE Group

AutoGuide Mobile Robots

BA System Designs

Bastian Solutions LLC

Bell and Howell

Bolzoni Auramo Beyer

Clearpath

Columbia Machine

Creform Corporation

Daifuku Company Limited

Daihatsu Motor

Dalian Konecranes Company Ltd.

DARPA Autonomy

Dematic Corporation

Dematic GmbH & Co. KG.

DMG Mori Co Ltd

Egemin Automation

Egemin Group

EP Equipment Co., Ltd

Eurofactory GmbH

FedEx

Fetch Robotics

Grenzebach Corporation

Handling Specialty Manufacturing

Hino Motors

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

JBT AeroTech

JBT Corporation

JBT FoodTech

Jungheinrich AG

Kayaba Industry Co Ltd

KION Group

KNAPP

Konecranes AS

Konecranes CZ s.r.o.

Konecranes Kft.

Konecranes N.V.

Konecranes Oyj

Konecranes Pty. Ltd., S.A.

KUKA AG

KUKA de Mexico S. de RL. de C.V.

KUKA Roboter CEE GmbH

KUKA Roboter Italia S.p.A.

KUKA Robotics Australia Pty. Ltd.

KUKA Robotics Canada Ltd.

KUKA Robotics Hungaria Ipari Kft.

KUKA Robotics UK Limited

KUKA Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Linde Gas

Materials Handling International S.A.

Materials Solutions Limited

Mecalux SA

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd

Morris Middle East Ltd.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

NextLevel Logistik

Nosturiexpertit Oy

OTTO Motors

Raymond Corporation

RedViking

Ricoh USA

Saudi Cranes & Steel Works Factory Co. Ltd.

Schaefer Systems International

Scott Group

Seegrid Corporation

SIA Konecranes Latvija

SSI Schaefer Holding International GmbH

Stahl CraneSystems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Stanley Black & Decker

Swisslog

Swisslog Holding AG

TGW Future Private Foundation

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Topper Industrial

Toyota Advanced Logistics

Toyota Financial Services (TFSC)

Toyota Motor Corporation

Transbotics Corporation

Universal Robots A/S

Vanderlande Industries

Vecna Robotics

Velodyne LiDAR

Waypoint

Wesley International

Yaskawa

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@visiongain.com