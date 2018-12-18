Peak Art's Wall Clock Raises an Amazing £900 at St Luke's Hospice Enchanted Winter Ball

SHEFFIELD, England, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Peak Art Clocks, a family business specializing in making beautiful, artistic wall clocks, takes pride in supporting St Luke's Hospice - a local charity providing care for terminally ill people across Sheffield.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799289/Peak_Art_White_Shabby.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799287/Peak_Art_Winter_Ball.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799288/Peak_Art_Giant_Clock_For_Wall.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799286/Peak_Art_Metallic_Industrial.jpg )

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774147/Peak_Art_Clocks_Logo.jpg )



The company donated one of its original pieces to the charity's recent Enchanted Winter Ball and saw it sell for more than £900 at the evening's auction.

In addition, ten percent of profit from clock sales is now going to St Luke's Hospice.

"It is extremely important for us to pay back to our local community and support those who are most unfortunate and vulnerable. We feel privileged to help. St Luke's Hospice is right at our door step, so it was an obvious choice." said Peak Art founder Anna Siodelska.

"Our passion is creating beautiful bespoke designs and high-quality clocks for our customers around the World. It was therefore an automatic response to donate the most popular decorative wall clock for St Luke's Hospice auction at the Enchanted Winter Ball. We are very happy to contribute and to raise so much needed funds for the terminally ill people from our community." added Wojtek Peak Art Clocks co-founder.

"Peak Arts Clocks have been incredibly generous to us and their auction prize was an enormous success," said St Luke's Corporate Fundraising Manager Jack Kidder. "To now also have been offering us such a fantastic percentage of their profit, it will make a massive difference to the lives of the many people we support throughout Sheffield."

Peak Art Clocks is a perfect example that even a small family business can find a way to support its local community and take pride in doing so.