sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,00 Euro		-0,30
-1,14 %
WKN: A2DSNQ ISIN: KYG8232Y1017 Ticker-Symbol: 850 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,975
26,965
12:26
25,98
26,97
12:26
17.12.2018 | 23:23
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SMART Global Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASD: SGH) will replace XO Group Inc. (NYSE: XOXO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 24. WeddingWire Inc. is acquiring XO Group in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final approvals.

SMART Global Holdings designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions. Headquartered in Newark, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Semiconductors Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2018 PR Newswire