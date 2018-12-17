SMART Global Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASD: SGH) will replace XO Group Inc. (NYSE: XOXO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 24. WeddingWire Inc. is acquiring XO Group in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final approvals.SMART Global Holdings designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions. Headquartered in Newark, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Semiconductors Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices