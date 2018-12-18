



Andy Ahn Head of Marketing, Suprema Inc. Email: andyahn@suprema.co.kr

SEOUL, KOREA, Dec 18, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics and security solutions, today announced that the company won the Best Fingerprint Solution of the Year from Security Award Korea 2018.Organized by Security World, a South Korea's leading security media, Security Award Korea recognizes the industry's leading security solutions providers by segments. For the Best Fingerprint Solution of the Year Award, Suprema has been selected due to its advancements in technology leadership, outstanding performance, higher level of security and dominant global market share."We are honored to be recognized as one of the key player in security industry by receiving the prestigious award from the Security Award Korea 2018. We would take this honor as the answer to our dedication in delivering innovative products and solutions to the global physical security market. When it comes to biometrics, the market focus is shifting rapidly from technological advances to user convenience while user acceptance is rapidly growing with widespread of convergence devices. For us to answer such market demands, we will put more effort on delivering the most trusted identity management solutions while offering market-leading biometric technologies over the competition," said Young S. Moon, CEO at Suprema.At the Security Award Korea 2018, Suprema awarded along with other global top-tier companies in their segments including ADT, Hikvision, Honeywell and Hanwha Techwin.About SupremaSuprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security technology. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2018). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.