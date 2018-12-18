Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 18-Dec-2018 / 11:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 December 2018, Moscow - Sberbank informs that its PDMR Herman Gref, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board, made a transaction in Sberbank's debt instrument RU000A0ZZWZ9. Details of the transaction are in the document attached. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru Attachment Document title: Details of the transaction Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JNXAJDLMDD [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 6924 EQS News ID: 759421 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9caebab45d44cc09654b8cebb513695d&application_id=759421&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2018 05:09 ET (10:09 GMT)