Europe-based Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitsane, is Going to Reduce the Fees for Christmas and New Year

DUBLIN, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The platform has offered its users the opportunity to trade with lowered trading fees during winter holiday season, and to get more profit out of the conducted trades. Thus, from the 13th of December 2018 to the 13th of January 2019, all platform's users, including the newly registered, may trade with the following trading fees: for makers the fee is reduced from 0,15% to 0.05%, and for takers from 0.25% to 0,1%. The reduction is valid and covers each supported currency and currency pair, granting traders a considerable room for trading.

Bitsane provides a convenient cross-pair trading system, allowing users to choose a preferable currency pair for direct trading, avoiding pair market principle. During the validity period of the holiday offer, there will be no limits as to the currency or trading pair choice: users are free to choose any currency and any pair supported by the exchange, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Ripple, US dollar, Euro, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Cash Satoshi Vision and many others, such a system saves time consuming and money. At the same time, the funds of platform's users are effectively protected by a highly secured cold storage system. All mentioned benefits create a perfect foundation for an active trading activity, especially considering the reduced fees for the holiday period.

Additionally, exchange has recently listed Tether, a popular stable coin, and has become the first that added unique Tether/Euro trading pair as well as many others, providing the traders with extra trading options and opportunities. Besides, the platform supported the update of Bitcoin Cash hard fork which was conducted on the 15th of November 2018, crediting its users with equivalent amount of Bitcoin Satoshi Vision tokens. Deposits and withdrawals are available for new trading tokens, as well.

Furthermore, Bitsane has recently integrated with TabTrader Trading Terminal, granting its users the opportunity to utilize all the tools for trading within one app.

Bitsane is an European cryptocurrency exchange, which has been operating in the crypto field since 2016. The platform supports such popular currencies as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Ripple, US dollar, Euro, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Cash Satoshi Vision and many others.

See more: https://bitsane.com/christmas_fees_2019