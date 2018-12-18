URGO Group Receives the 'Prix Galien France 2018' for UrgoStart, an Innovative Treatment for Diabetic Foot Wound Healing

PARIS, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

URGO Group, through its Urgo Medical division, received the Prix Galien France 2018 in the medical device category for UrgoStart, the first dressing to have demonstrated clinical efficacy in the treatment of chronic wounds, especially in diabetic foot ulcers. This prestigious award recognizes URGO's work and investment in R&D and its ongoing commitment to innovating for patients.

Urgo Medical: innovation as part of its DNA. URGO Group invests €25 million a year in R&D, in particular on medical technologies related to chronic wound healing.

"The prestigious Prix Galien rewards six years of collective hard work. Our R&D teams have spared no effort in developing the innovative UrgoStart wound dressing," said a beaming Hervé Le Lous, Chairman of URGO Group. "Our goal is to enable many more people to heal much faster, which will be a major benefit for patients, doctors and nurses, and society as a whole."

UrgoStart : a breakthrough in diabetic foot wound healing

With close to 425 million people affected worldwide, diabetes has become an epidemic that is growing steadily [1]. Nearly one out of every four patients with diabetes will suffer from a diabetic foot ulcer at least once in their lifetime[2].

Such wounds are also a major risk of infection which can lead to amputation and even death.

With one amputation carried out every 20 seconds, diabetes is the world's leading cause of amputation[2]. In light of this finding, Urgo Medical launched the Explorer clinical study[3] in France, Spain, Italy, Germany and the UK, with the outcomes published in March 2018 in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. The results demonstrated the efficacy of UrgoStart which led to a 60% increase in wound closure compared with standard care and reduced wound closure time by 60 days from an average period of 180 days.

The first dressing to be deemed a local treatment, UrgoStart is a French innovation recognized at the international level and now honoured by the Prix Galien.

