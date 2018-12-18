Norman Logistics Sp.zo.o Offer Report on the Growth of the United Arab Emirates - Significant Investments Into the Human Capital and Infrastructure

RIGA, Latvia, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rolands Petersons, member of the board of Norman Logistics Sp.zo.o, offers his analysis on the UAE: "UAE is among three leading countries, in the world where the transport and logistics companies have favourable environment, namely, excellent infrastructure, links to the airports and ports. I presume - UAE that has been the third country for a long period, might take even a higher place, if both leading countries in this area - China and India - would have any difficulties, namely, the economy of China slow down due to debts or India would discontinue rapid investing into the development of infrastructure." Significant investments into the development of this industry explain the growth of the economy of country.

The United Arab Emirates are on the 60th place among 156 countries of the world in relation to the sustainability of the country. It is significant that with certainty of 100% there had been achieved and maintained one of the most essential goals and parameters of a sustainable country - the population is not exposed to the risk of poverty. According to the data of the World Bank, the Gross National Income per capita based on purchasing parity since 2009 has increased by 25%.

All-in-all, UAE belongs to the group of countries with a very HDI (Huma Development index), based on data on the life expectancy of an individual, years spent for education and income/ purchasing power ratio. According to UNDP data, the value of HDI index in 2017 was 0.863% - within the period from 1990 till 2017 its value has increased by 18.7%.

Indicators of economic growth and employment (1.7% of unemployment) are in line with the requirements of Eurostat's SDG index (86.4% of 100%) as well as the UAE are 100% open to the development of different forms of partnership to achieve the global goals of growth. It is also should be pointed out that the United Arab Emirates have been placed among 25 of the best countries of the world, where this country is the first according to dynamics, uniqueness and distinction.

Issues related to environment are the most challenging ones which this country faces - Climate Action indicator is only 31.1%, Clean water and sanitation indicator- 32.2%, Responsible consumption and production indicator - 44.1%.

