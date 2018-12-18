Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or "the Company") has signed a commercial co-venture agreement with the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada ("MSSC"; Registered Charitable Registration Number 10774 6174 RR0001).

Hill Street Chairman and CEO Terry Donnelly stated, "Since the company was founded, Hill Street has made social responsibility a key part of our business. By partnering with premier health organizations like the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, we're able to help patients participate in social settings without affecting their necessary medications. And because a donation is made for every product sold, our strategic partnership with the MS Society will help advance research into a disease that affects so many Canadians and their families." To date, Hill Street has contributed more than $1.7 million to its various partners in this fashion.

"Hill Street's model provides unrestricted income from the sale of its products that will allow us to fund game-changing research, advocacy, and education," said Pamela Valentine, President and CEO of MS Society Canada. "Partnerships like the one with Hill Street provide enormous benefits to Canadians living with MS and are fundamental to our mission and development activities."

The agreement is for a term of one year, and is renewable for two additional terms of one year each. It permits the MS Society of Canada to promote Hill Street's award-winning portfolio of alcohol-free beer and wine to MSSC's constituents, with a portion of every sale generated through MSSC directed to help fund world-class research, advocacy, and education for those affected by multiple sclerosis (MS).

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with an estimated 77,000 Canadians living with the disease. Certain medications used to treat symptoms of MS may not work as intended when alcohol is introduced. Some individuals living with MS who experience fatigue, balance or bladder problems, may find that alcohol intensifies these symptoms, so it may be wise to limit consumption. Hill Street's alcohol-free beverages allow people living with MS to continue enjoying an adult beverage with family or friends without either negatively interacting with their medication or disrupting its efficacy.

In 2017, nearly 8,000 people received information in the form of education or referrals for MS related symptoms, diagnoses, and treatment, via conferences, education sessions, online support, or events through the MS Society.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Founded in 2008, Hill Street Beverage Company is the world's most award-winning company exclusively focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult format beverages. Hill Street products include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Designated Draft alcohol-free beer, Vin(Zero) wines, and Vintense wines. Hill Street's award-winning products have won the Retail Council of Canada's Grand Prix, numerous medals and accolades (including three Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze Medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championships), and a prestigious Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco International Wine Challenge. Hill Street has applied for licenses to produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages in Canada, and plans to do so as soon as cannabis-edibles become legal, currently expected by the fall of 2019. www.hillstreetbeverages.com

About MS Society Canada

The MS Society provides programs and services for people with MS and their families, advocates for those living with MS, and funds research to help improve the quality of life for people living with MS and to ultimately find a cure for this disease. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 to make a donation or for more information. Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram or like our page on Facebook.

