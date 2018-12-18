UIB Named Official WhatsApp Enterprise API Partner

Partnership helps intelligent IoT messaging company's customers to "simply communicate."

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UIB Holdings Pte. Ltd. (UIB) today announced that it has been named an official WhatsApp Enterprise API Partner. Customers who use UIB's award-winning, open omnichannel messaging platform will now have faster access to WhatsApp for their users to securely talk to cloud-connected software, services, chatbots, and devices.

UIB CEO Toby Ruckert said, "With more than 1.5 billion users in 180 countries, we are thrilled to see this UIB partnership with WhatsApp. Every day, more users add UIB's UnificationEngine-powered SmartContact to their smartphone's address books so they can use WhatsApp to talk to all of their connected 'things' and services."

Michael Goh, Bosch Building Technologies Sales ASEAN Director said, "Bosch's partnership with UIB allows our customers to easily communicate with our connected products through text and natural language. With UnificationEngine and WhatsApp, we query our intelligent cameras' metadata for smart city and connected building use cases."

Ken Ding, Samsung Electronics Director and Head of Product Innovation Team (SEA & Oceania) said, "Our collaboration with UIB leverages UnificationEngine and WhatsApp, enabling Samsung to develop simpler and more meaningful solutions."

Learn more about UIB and its UnificationEngine-powered SmartContact at uib.ai.

About UIB

We make human to machine communications simple.

Named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Unified Communications and Collaboration Technologies, UIB is a global software and services company. We invented the UnificationEngine intelligent IoT messaging platform to solve the problem of how to talk to cloud-connected software, services, chatbots, and devices. Available now, global enterprises use UnificationEngine to transform their businesses' results and government authorities, including smart cities, use UnificationEngine to transform their citizens' lives.

Adding our UnificationEngine-powered SmartContact to your smartphone's address book, allows you to talk to any connected "thing" or service on over 20 of the world's most popular communications platforms, including email, SMS, smart speakers, social media messaging and chat apps (including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, and many more).

Our intelligent IoT messaging is helping home appliance manufacturers, hospitality companies, telecommunications providers, government authorities, airlines, hospitals, and others to increase their revenues, decrease their costs, and delight their users. With a SmartContact in your smartphone's address book, you can talk via natural language voice and instant messaging to any device on any channel in any language with or without the device's native mobile app or a virtual assistant.

Learn more about UIB now at http://uib.ai, try out UIB's UnificationEngine for yourself at http://demo.unifiedinbox.com, and download UIB's newest white paper at http://uib.ai/whitepapers.