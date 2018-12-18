ThroughPut Inc Announces the Formation of Executive Advisory Board, Welcomes New Members

ThroughPut Inc Appoints Founder of Adaptive Insights and Industrial Automation Professor from Carnegie Mellon University to advisory board.

MENLO PARK, California and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc ., the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supply Chain pioneer that enables companies to detect, prioritize and alleviate dynamic operational bottlenecks, today announced the launch of its executive advisory board with the appointment of Rob Hull and Ramesh Bollapragada.

"At ThroughPut, we work with some of the largest, most sophisticated, and most dynamic supply chains of the world. Our customers expect unique technical expertise. ThroughPut is incredibly honored to have Rob, Ramesh, Hon, Cameron, and Takao-san join to differentiate our platform ELI in the supply chain optimization & enterprise software space. " said Ali Raza, ThroughPut's Founder and CEO. "I look forward to their close involvement and guidance in the next phase of our product differentiation and to enable customer success."

"Supply chain optimization software helps to address working capital challenges and allows operational teams to be more productive," said Rob Hull, Founder, Adaptive Insights. "I have watched ThroughPut grow out of the Bishop Ranch Innovation Intelligence Accelerator. I am excited to advise the ThroughPut team as they bring machine learning intelligence to process optimization."

"I am honored to be a part of the ThroughPut Inc team that is creating a revolution in AI-enabled supply chain performance optimization to empower enterprises to operate at their fullest potential without bottlenecks, " said Ramesh Bollapragada, a Distinguished Faculty Professor of Industrial Automation and Supply Chain, who has held positions at Carnegie Mellon University, University of California-Berkeley, San Francisco State University, Bell Laboratories, and Lucent Technologies and published dozens of papers covering the space. "The Supply Chain Industry is undergoing a dramatic transformation where visibility and collaboration hold paramount significance. To survive and thrive in such disruptive times, supply chain leaders must leverage the power of Advanced Statistics and Machine Learning to more effectively predict potential bottlenecks, prioritize and rank their impact to operations in real-time, especially for strategy automation. The industrial leaders of tomorrow are already beginning to utilize their existing data from years of Enterprise Resource Planning and other database systems to effectuate the remediation of bottlenecks and disruptions in real-time across the entire value chain. This has been proven to lead to greater throughput, higher productivity, lower costs, and from a financial perspective, better quarterly Earnings-Per-Share improvements. In short, every production manager and operations executives' dream. "

Rob Hull, founder of Adaptive Insights, the global leader in cloud business analytics for finance management, joins ThroughPut Inc Advisory Board with an extensive experience in analytics, SaaS and finance. Rob has over 30 years of executive and financial management experience and a track record of building market-leading venture-backed businesses and high performing teams. Prior to founding Adaptive Insights, Hull served as the CEO of ChemTracker, CFO of LoopNet and CFO of Risk Management Solutions. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University. ThroughPut Inc is proud to have one of the leading industry experts in SaaS space to position the company for rapid growth.

Ramesh Bollapragada is a Professor in the Decision Sciences department of the College of Business, San Francisco State University (SFSU), San Francisco, USA from 2002 till date. He also serves as the Director of Research and Accreditation at the College of Business from the academic year 2016-17. Earlier, he was a Research Scientist at Bell Laboratories, Lucent Technologies in Holmdel, NJ for six years. He has a B.Tech. and M.S. in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from India and a M.S. and Ph.D. in Management of Manufacturing and Automation from the Graduate School of Business and School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, U.S.A. Ramesh's research interests are in the areas of scheduling and economic lot-sizing, forecasting, inventory and supply chain optimization, telecommunication network planning, transportation, quality management and outsourcing. He has received several academic awards and several management awards during his industrial career. In academia, his most important award is the "Distinguished Research Professor of the university" in 2014 given across over 1000 full time faculty at San Francisco State University. This is considered equivalent to the "lifetime achievement award" at the university. At SFSU, in a span of 9 years, he was promoted from Assistant to Associate Professor (with tenure), and from Associate Professor to Full Professor. Some of his important awards in industry include: finalist for "2003 Wagner Prize award" given by INFORMS Society for applied research, Semi-finalist for the Franz Edelman Award in 2009 and 2017, and several United States Patents for research at Bell Laboratories. In addition, he was part of the team at Bell Laboratories that helped win his company (Lucent Technologies) the INFORMS prize in 1998. To date, he has visited over 25 countries on research, teaching and leisure, presented at over 20 International conferences in USA, Europe and India, and published over 20 journal articles in top Tier-A journals, such as: Management Science, Interfaces, Naval Research Logistics, Informs Journal of Computing, IIE Transactions on Scheduling and Logistics, European Journal on Operational Research, Decision Sciences, OR Letters, International Journal of Production Research, International Journal of Production Economics, Transportation Journal.

About ThroughPut Inc:

ThroughPut Inc. is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supply Chain pioneer that enables companies to detect, prioritize and alleviate dynamic operational bottlenecks in real-time. ThroughPut's supply chain Bottleneck Management System (BMS) runs on the ELI platform, helping clients utilize their existing enterprise databases, such as ERP, MES, and PLC, to automatically solve bottlenecks today. The technology was designed by Fortune 500 geo market logistics leaders and Silicon Valley analytics experts with decades of experience in the industrial technology and enterprise space. ELI thinks like an operations manager and provides human domain expertise and insights in a timely manner to the right operations leads, which current, status-quo static Business Intelligence and Analytics tools do not effectively capture nor leverage. ThroughPut's dynamic insights include real-time resource allocation recommendations, granular root causes, and operational process stability analysis. ELI enables process improvement experts and operations managers to reduce cycle times and operational unpredictability across some of the most advanced process industries, including automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, transportation & aviation, chemical processing, energy, and utilities. More information about ThroughPut is available at www.throughput.ai

