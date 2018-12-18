Global SMT Carrier Tape Market Size Worth USD 144.0 Million by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global surface mount technology (SMT) carrier tape market size is expected to reach USD 144.0 million by 2025. Increasing demand for electronic components in the manufacturing sector including automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial automation is expected to boost the market growth in near future. Furthermore, increasing preference for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in major economies including Germany and China on account of rising concerns regarding harmful emissions is expected to fuel the demand for passive components, thereby augmenting market growth. Raw materials, such as, paper and thermoplastics including polycarbonate and polystyrene are used to manufacture SMT tapes. Crude oil is expected to remain one of the key commodities used in plastic production.

Fluctuating crude oil prices are expected to put additional pressure on plastic manufacturers. Furthermore, the prices of raw materials, especially, pulp and paper is increasing at a steady pace. These factors may hamper the market growth. Asia Pacific leads the global market on account of expanding manufacturing sector in automobiles, consumer electronics, and medical device industries in countries like China, India, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, and Indonesia. Favorable government policies are supporting electronic component manufacturing, thereby boosting the regional product demand. For instance, the Chinese government provides subsidy to Taiwanese manufacturers if they hire local workers.

India is one of the emerging markets for white goods and consumer electronics. The government of India has started programs like Digital India and Make in India, which encourage electronic component manufacturing. The government has also allowed 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the Electronics Systems Design & Manufacturing sector, which, in turn, is projected to boost the product demand. Moreover, in July 2018, Samsung announced that it will be expanding its manufacturing unit by investing USD 745.82 million to increase the production capacity from 68 million to 120 million devices. Thus, favorable government initiatives coupled with demand for mobiles and electronic products are expected to propel the demand for SMT carrier tapes in India.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Carrier Tape Market Size And Forecast, By Product (Plastic SMT Tape, Paper SMT Tape), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Communication, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial) And Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025" at:https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/surface-mount-technology-smt-carrier-tape-market

The advent of energy-efficient electronic components including passive components due to escalating demand for smart electronic devices is also likely to support market growth. On a global level, the sales of electronic circuit components from exports was estimated to USD 629 billion in 2017. Since 2013, exports of these components increased by 24% for all the exporting countries. Asia led with 86% of the global market share in 2017. Europe held the second position and accounted for around 7.0% market share, while North America held 6.0% of the total market share. Stringent government regulation to reduce carbon footprint and plastic usage is forcing manufacturers to develop biodegradable embossed carrier tape.

For instance, in August 2017, 3M introduced polycarbonate carrier 3000 tape, which is a recyclable, carbon-filled thermoplastic polymer film. Furthermore, carrier tape machine manufacturers are adopting integration strategy owing to the increasing demand from healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronic sectors. Moreover, manufacturers are relocating their units in China and Taiwan to reduce production cost. The global SMT carrier tape market is moving towards fragmentation. 3M; Advantek, Inc.; Carrier Tech Precision Co., Ltd.; Taiwan Carrier Tape Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Oji F-Tex Co., Ltd.; ITW ECPS; C-Pak Pte. Ltd.; Laser Tek Taiwan Co., Ltd.; Nihon Matai Co., Ltd.; and Peak International, Ltd. are the prominent companies in the market.

Browse relatedreports by Hexa Research:

Dyes Market - Dyes are hued substances connected as a watery arrangement on different substrates. These are utilized as colorants as a part of various mechanical applications, for example, nourishment handling, printing inks, wood stain, material preparing, and others.



Dyes are hued substances connected as a watery arrangement on different substrates. These are utilized as colorants as a part of various mechanical applications, for example, nourishment handling, printing inks, wood stain, material preparing, and others. Organic Cosmetic Ingredients Market - The global Organic Cosmetic Ingredients Market size is expected to increase significantly over the next seven years on account of lifestyle changes, growing consumer income and demand for eco-friendly cosmetics. Increasing consumer awareness regarding personal health care and safety is expected to promote the industry growth.



The global Organic Cosmetic Ingredients Market size is expected to increase significantly over the next seven years on account of lifestyle changes, growing consumer income and demand for eco-friendly cosmetics. Increasing consumer awareness regarding personal health care and safety is expected to promote the industry growth. Methanol Market - The global methanol market was estimated at USD 21.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness significant growth on account of the rising demand for petrochemical derived products such as olefins, adhesives, detergents, solvents, plastics, lubricants and fibers. It is extensively utilized in the automotive industry.



The global methanol market was estimated at in 2016 and is expected to witness significant growth on account of the rising demand for petrochemical derived products such as olefins, adhesives, detergents, solvents, plastics, lubricants and fibers. It is extensively utilized in the automotive industry. Citric Acid Market - The global citric acid market size was estimated at USD 2.89 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness significant growth on account of its extensive use in numerous applications right from food & beverages to metal finishing. Moreover, the broad applicability of citric acid as an acidulant, preservative, emulsifier, flavouring, sequestrant, and buffering agent in the food and non-food industries is expected to result in its increasing growth over the forecast period.

Hexa Research has segmented the global SMT Carrier Tape Market report based on product, application, region:-

Segmentation by Product Plastic Paper



Segmentation by Application Consumer Electronics Communication Healthcare Automotive Industrial Others



Segmentation by Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Countries Market U.S. Canada Mexico Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Turkey China India Japan South Korea Brazil Argentina Colombia Saudi Arabia Nigeria Iran South Africa



Key players analyzed: 3M Advantek Inc. Carrier Tech Precision Co., Ltd. C-Pak Pte Ltd. E&R Engineering Corp ePAK International, Inc Erich Rothe gmbh & co. Kg Peak International, Ltd. (Daewon Semiconductor Packaging Industrial Co., Ltd.) Shin-Etsu Polymer Illinois Tool Works Inc. Keaco, Inc. Kostat, Inc. LASER TEK TAIWAN CO., LTD. Taiwan Carrier Tape Enterprise Co., Ltd. Jiangyin Winpack Technology Co., Ltd. Nihon Matai Co.,Ltd. NIPPO LTD. Oji F-Tex Co., Ltd. Taiwan Carrier Tape. Ultra-Pak Industries Co., Ltd. Xiamen Haidelong Electronics Co., Ltd. YAC Garter Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Jiemei Electronic Technology Co. KMH Hitech Co., Ltd. HYET Sweet Newtrend Group Ingredient Specialties Inc. JK Sucralose Inc. Kanbo International L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd. Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co. Ltd Techno Food Ingredients Co., Ltd.



About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com



Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/