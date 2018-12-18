Luxoft Holding Inc: Luxoft to Accelerate In-Vehicle Voice Adoption as Software Integrator for Alexa Auto

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2018 / Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT), a global technology services and consulting company, today announced that it is collaborating with Amazon to directly integrate Alexa into vehicle dashboards, infotainment and navigation systems.

With the advances in autonomous and shared vehicles driving the mobility revolution, automakers are looking for ways to integrate consumers' personalized digital lifestyles into the driving experience. As an Alexa Auto software integrator, Luxoft is helping to create a better connection between drivers, passengers and their cars by enabling more personalized, connected and autonomous driving experiences.

"Autonomy means there is an intense focus from carmakers on how people stay connected with the car. There is a demand for vehicles that include a host of new experiences and connectivity features," said Alwin Bakkenes, Managing Director of Automotive at Luxoft. "By integrating Alexa into vehicles, automakers can make the driving experience more natural and intuitive, while providing a personalized customer experience that connects customers with their automotive brand."

"Automakers and their suppliers are looking to Alexa as a way to improve the in-car experience and deliver more value to their customers," said Ned Curic, VP of Alexa Auto at Amazon . "Luxoft combines a unique understanding of software development with automotive industry expertise and a global delivery network, and we believe their offering will help speed our efforts will help bring Alexa to more customers in more vehicles."

Luxoft's services focus on the digital cockpit and passenger experience, autonomous driving and next-generation vehicle platforms, and connected mobility, from cloud infrastructure to mobile user experiences.

With PELUX, Luxoft's reference integration platform, automakers and their suppliers can leverage the capabilities and features offered through the Alexa Auto SDK, enabling customers to play music, get directions, place calls and more. This service will not only accelerate the deployment of Alexa into different vehicle models, but also help ready the Alexa experience for vehicles of the future.

Luxoft at CES 2019

At CES 2019 (Las Vegas, USA, 8-11 January 2019), together with LG Electronics, Amazon, HERE and The Qt Company, Luxoft will unveil its latest Autonomous Mobility Concept. Join us for a personal, hands-on experience, at our booth (#3107 in the Las Vegas Convention Centre, North Hall) and experience the mobility revolution.

