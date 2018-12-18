MobiLock Pro Named 'High Performer' in Mobile Device Management Category by G2 Crowd

PUNE, India, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ProMobi Technologies today announced its Mobile Device Management Solution, MobiLock Pro has been named as a 'High Performer' in the Mobile Device Management (MDM) category in the Winter 2019 Grid Report by G2 Crowd - world's leading review platform that leverages more than 500,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 2 million buyers each month.

There are four categories namely Contenders, Leaders, High Performers, and Niche. G2 Crowd ranks the products under each category on the Grid based on customer satisfaction and market presence that includes market share, vendor size, and social impact. G2 Crowd has placed MobiLock Pro as a 'High Performer' based on its high customer satisfaction score.

"This is a proud moment for all of us who are working hard to make MobiLock Pro a perfect MDM solution in terms of simplicity, efficiency, and business relevance. We remain consistent in providing excellent user experience blended with powerful features, transparency, and ease-of-use," said Harishanker Kannan, CEO of ProMobi Technologies. He further added, "We always work towards enhancing our solution based on customer feedback and business requirements. I believe we have a long way to go and create many such benchmarks."

About ProMobi Technologies:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management Solution under the brand MobiLock Pro. The solution securely manages the iOS, Android & Windows 10 devices, apps, and content. It focuses on corporate-owned devices used by employees, tablet-based interactive kiosks, mobile point of sale (mPOS) and digital signages. Renowned organizations from startups to Fortune 500 trust MobiLock Pro for their Device Management.

About G2 Crowd:

G2 Crowd empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. Their review platform leverages more than 500,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 2 million buyers each month. Their model brings transparency to B2B buying-changing the way decisions is made.

Contact:

Swapnil Shete

