PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company and leading global provider of talent solutions, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019. PeopleScout was also named one of five Star Performers based on year-over-year positive movement on the PEAK Matrix.

Arkadev "Arko" Basak, Vice President at Everest Group noted, "PeopleScout's continuous investments, both organic and inorganic, are testament to its forward-looking plan and vision. Investment in the end-to-end talent technology platform, Affinix, combining multiple digital elements, and the recent acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD (TMP) strengthening its European presence and expanding its services portfolio to include value-added services, are good examples. Investments such as these position PeopleScout well for the next level of growth."

Everest Group classifies RPO service providers into three ascending categories of Aspirants, Major Contenders and the highest designation, Leaders. RPO providers are positioned against their peers on the PEAK Matrix. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix framework assesses the market success and overall delivery capability of RPO service providers.

"As we continue to invest in our industry-leading talent technology, Affinix, and the expansion of our geographic capabilities and service offerings, we remain focused on our mission to find, engage and deliver the best talent for our clients," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "Being recognized for our partnership-oriented approach and being named a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group is important validation of our strategy and ongoing commitment to meeting our clients' unique talent needs now and in the future."

Everest Group's research is based on three key sources of proprietary information: their database of approximately 3,000 RPO deals, the operational capability of the 26 ranked RPO service providers, and ongoing buyer surveys and interactions. To be named a Leader, RPO providers must have the highest maturity levels in market impact, vision and capability.

Highlights of Everest Group's assessment of PeopleScout on this year's PEAK Matrix:

Everest Group reports that "buyers lauded PeopleScout for the partnership-oriented approach in understanding and catering to their requirements."

"PeopleScout's recent acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD (TMP), strengthened its European presence." The acquisition also expanded and strengthened PeopleScout's employer branding practice and added to its delivery capabilities through its Bristol global delivery center.

Affinix was recognized as an end-to-end technology platform leveraging various advanced technologies including AI. Everest Group states that Affinix "offers a one-stop shop value proposition to its clients."

"PeopleScout continues to strengthen and demonstrate superior capabilities in the healthcare market."

Everest Group also reports that PeopleScout is "expanding its offerings to the mid-market with an aim to evolve as a holistic service provider capable of serving all the buyer types."

PeopleScout continues to be recognized as a leader in RPO, MSP and Total Workforce Solutions by industry analysts. In 2018, PeopleScout was recognized as an Enterprise RPO Leader on HRO Today's 2018 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. PeopleScout was also ranked the No. 1 RPO provider in the Size of Deal category, a Healthcare RPO Leader and an RPO Leader in APAC. The company was recognized as a Total Workforce Solutions Leader and the No. 2 overall provider on HRO Today's 2018 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. Additionally, in 2018, PeopleScout was named the No. 1 MSP on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for the second consecutive year, and PeopleScout's proprietary talent technology platform, Affinix, won the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award in the Candidate Experience category. Affinix also won the gold award in the Brandon Hall Group's 2018 Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards program.

