lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

London, December 18

18 December 2018

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director.

The Company hereby announces that Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director, will be appointed as a Director of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited with effect from 20 December 2018.

- END -

Contact information:

Victoria Hale - 020 3 170 8732

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary


