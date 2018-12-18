Burlington, Ontario and Leamington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Company") and Aphria Inc. ("Aphria") (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) announced today that they have expanded the scope of their previously announced agreement (the "Agreement"), executed on November 1, 2018 (see the Company's press release dated November 5, 2018), expanding the territory where Aphria has been granted exclusive preferred rights to license, manufacture, distribute and sell RDT's QuickStrip innovative, proprietary delivery technology for the cannabis market to Germany.

RDT and Aphria's amended agreement will support rapid global expansion of the QuickStrip brand and accelerate QuickStrip consumer adoption into key European cannabis markets.

RDT's proprietary QuickStrip technology is a Quick, Convenient, Precise, Discreet oral fast-dissolving drug delivery system that offers a smoke-free choice to consumers. Aphria expects to produce and distribute CBD-only Quickstrips in Germany by Spring 2019.

Germany has a population of 82 million people - a population 2.5 times of Canada. BMO's cannabis sector anaylsts Chen and Sklar forecast the German market could produce more than $5 billion in revenue for global cannabis producers.

Currently there are 30,000 cannabis consumers in Germany with an annual legal consumption of 7,200 kilograms. The BMO report set the $5 billion figure primarily based on an assumption that in seven years, 7.5 per cent of sleep, anxiety and pain prescriptions in Germany will be replaced with cannabis - opening up the cannabis market to approximately 26 per cent of the overall German population.1

"We are focused and committed to providing consumers in the European cannabis markets a smoke-free delivery choice," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of RDT. "RDT will continue to build our strategic global partnerships. This agreement with Aphria strengthens the QuickStrip position as an international brand and delivery device to European consumers- while delivering health and improving outcomes."

"Germany is one of the most sought-after cannabis markets today, and Aphria continues to take a comprehensive approach to ensure a leading presence in the country as the opportunity evolves," said Jakob Ripshtein, President of Aphria. "Aphria is committed to bringing advanced products and innovations to cannabis markets around the world, and this agreement with RDT will enable us to bring QuickStrip technology to the German market and offer a unique nutraceutical product that delivers a consistent dosage."

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics, RDT, is a Canadian med-tech company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. Rapid Dose Therapeutics offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry - including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program which enables RDT's QuickStrip proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT is driven to expand globally into emerging markets, create value for both consumers and shareholders and continually create innovative solutions aimed at future market needs.

