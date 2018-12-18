Kinesis are victorious in securing $50,000 investment and new advisory with Dr Evan Luthra in Monaco.

MONTE CARLO, MONACO / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2018 / Kinesis walked away as victors following a fantastically delivered presentation from CEO, Thomas Coughlin, who presented the Kinesis Monetary System in front of an audience of blockchain and crypto enthusiasts at the 2018 Monaco International Blockchain Trade Show.

This was a huge achievement as following the announcement, Kinesis was awarded with USD $50,000 in prize money from Dr. Evan Singh Luthra, Founder of EL Group International. Evan also chose to join the team as an advisor after being thoroughly impressed by the project and its ambitious vision as he strongly believes in the cause and would like to participate in and add value to the overall success of the system.





Kinesis offers the world a new way to transact through the use of an innovative monetary system based on two of the most stable and reliable stores of value the world has ever known, gold and silver. It is these precious metals which form the Kinesis currencies which are based on a 1:1 ratio to gold and silver.

The underlying bullion of these currencies is fully redeemable from one of seven third-party vaults around the world, ensuring no counterparty risk. In addition to this, Kinesis currencies can be easily sent or spent effortlessly with the Kinesis debit card, allowing users to spend their gold and silver holdings at the point of sale anywhere that accepts Visa or Mastercard.

Thomas Coughlin quoted during his pitch at the event, "Our system is one of shared economic wealth. We are great proponents of fair, honesty and sound money. By Creating a new investment asset class to compete with the conventional, debt-laden, asset classes of today.

With Kinesis, there is only gold, no debt, yield comes from true economic activity."

Tom understands the need the world has for a stable store of value amidst times of economic volatility, especially with the vast amount of political uncertainty at present.

Kinesis offers the world a digital representation of an asset which is universally accepted and valued and has been for centuries. By uniting this historic store of value together with cutting-edge blockchain technology, users have complete control over their finances with the ability to transfer funds cross-border at ease.

Kinesis is currently in the public sale of their initial utility token offering for the Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT). To date, Kinesis has sold just over 59,000 KVTs, and they are on track to reaching the allocated hard cap of 300,000 KVTs.

