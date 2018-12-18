Sleek Danish smart lock and keypad now available through major North American retailers Including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Wayfair

Danalock will be showcasing its Danish-designed smart lock solutions at the world's largest gathering of consumer technology, the Consumer Electronics Show 2019, held January 8-11 in Las Vegas. The sleek Danalock V3 smart lock is featured on the front and kitchen doors of the Z-Wave Smart Home demo house in the Sands Expo Halls A-D, booth #41917, where Danalock products will also be on display.

"The Z-Wave demo house at CES is a great showcase for the attractive and easy-to-use Danalock V3 smart lock," said Danalock CEO and co-founder Henning Overgaard. "The lock provides a futuristic look and feel and the versatile platform ensures maximum flexibility and complete interoperability with many Internet and home automation systems. It installs in under 10 minutes and is also one of the few smart locks available with enhanced Z-Wave S2 security."

Danalock showcases smart lock solutions at CES-Sands Expo Halls A-D #41917

Danalock V3 wireless Bluetooth smart lock enables consumers to easily control access to their home with a smartphone. With its simple Danish design and advanced encryption algorithm, the Danalock V3 offers a secure and elegant door locking experience. Compatible with Zigbee, Z-Wave, HomeKit, and BT home automation systems, Danalock is a globally compatible retrofit smart lock that is mounted on the inside of the door and has an 18-month battery life.

Danapad V3 Bluetooth wireless access keypad offers an ideal access solution for service providers, guests, and those without a smartphone. For extra convenience and security, individuals can use the PIN provided by the owner without having to download the Danalock app or worry about having a smartphone.

Danalock now available for purchase in the U.S.

Danalock smart lock solutions have recently become broadly available through major North American retailers including Amazon.com, Bestbuy.com, Walmart.com,and Wayfair.com, as well as several smaller retailers. Consumers can order the smart lock with Bluetooth, Zigbee, or Z-Wave options to fit their home automation system of choice. For dealers, the Danalock portfolio is also available through Danalock's U.S. distributor Petra Industries and Canadian distributor Aartech.

Danalock is a leader in smart, secure access control solutions for residential and business. With more than 10 years' experience in the smart lock industry, Danalock now provides a full family of elegantly designed and secure smart lock products compatible with any standard door throughout the world and supports an unrivaled array of home automation protocols. With headquarters in Denmark, Danalock is the preferred partner for service providers, a variety of home delivery and cleaning services, and rental and hospitality companies all over the world. For more information, visit www.danalock.com or follow @Danalockdk.

