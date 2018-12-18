Xevo Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Groundbreaking Xevo Market Automotive Commerce and Services Platform

Xevo Market allows automotive OEMs and merchant brands to engage with consumers through their in-vehicle touchscreens and vehicle-branded mobile apps.

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today announced that it has recognized Xevo, Inc. with the 2018 North American New Product Innovation Award for its Xevo Market solution. Xevo Market delivers convenient, highly-contextual offers and promotions through in-vehicle touchscreens and vehicle-branded mobile apps, allowing consumers to order & pay, make reservations, and find locations of their favorite brands while on the go. In addition to improving the in-vehicle experience, Xevo Market also leverages real-time interaction data like location and time of day to deliver a highly-personalized experience that makes time spent in the car more productive and enjoyable.

Xevo is the first to successfully partner with leading automotive OEMs and automotive suppliers to incorporate merchant partners into the in-vehicle experience and deliver in-vehicle commerce and services. Drivers and passengers in vehicles equipped with Xevo technology have access to tech-tailored navigation, fleet management capabilities, insurance and risk-management solutions, as well as the option to order and pre-pay for food, coffee, and fuel, find, reserve, and pay for parking spaces, or reserve a hotel room or a table in a restaurant, all through their in-vehicle touchscreens and vehicle-branded mobile apps.

"Leveraging cutting-edge cloud and mobile software, the company launched its Xevo Market solution in 2017 as part of Marketplace by General Motors, and it is live in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles," said Dorothy Amy, Senior Research Analyst. "The merchant-to-driver in-vehicle commerce platform leverages real-time data like location and time of day, as well as the diverse data flows generated by connected cars, to deliver targeted messages and promote featured products through simple in-vehicle touchscreen notifications."

"Xevo has correctly identified customer usage patterns and their diverse requirements to deliver customer-focused, flexible, and customizable designs," noted Dorothy Amy. "The success of its products has cemented Xevo's position as a market innovator and trusted technology partner to major automotive brands by providing connected car solutions and value-add monetization services."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our innovative Xevo Market platform. Xevo Market is a powerful solution that improves the driving experience and helps both automotive and merchant brands strengthen customer loyalty and increase satisfaction," said Dan Gittleman, CEO, Xevo. "We appreciate Frost & Sullivan's recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team and our partners as we continue to define new connected car opportunities."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Xevo

Xevo Inc. is the global leader in connected car software and a Tier 1 partner to some of the world's largest automakers. The company has one of the largest automotive IoT deployments in the world, with its technology on the road in millions of vehicles. Xevo's Journeyware thin-client platform for cloud, car, and mobile devices enables consumer commerce, multi-media applications, and enterprise services to improve performance and safety, deliver an AI-enhanced driving experience, and provide new monetization opportunities for automotive OEMs. Xevo Market, the company's in-vehicle commerce and services platform, connects customers with their favorite brands and services by delivering highly-contextual offers through the touchscreens of their vehicles and their vehicle-branded mobile apps. For more information, visit www.xevo.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

