Air Cargo Containers Market to Reach US$ 341.3 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Air Cargo Containers Market by Container Type (LD-3, LD-6, LD-11, M-1, and Others), by Material Type (Composite Container, Metal Container, and Other Containers), by Deck Type (Lower Deck and Main Deck), by Application Type (Passenger Aircraft and Freighter Aircraft), by Sales Type (Container Manufacturing and Container Repair), by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, and Military Aircraft), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the air cargo containers market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Air Cargo Containers Market: Highlights

As per an in-depth study conducted by Stratview Research, the global air cargo containers market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 341.3 million in 2024. Increasing cargo traffic (freight tonne kilometers) owing to growing e-commerce, pharmaceutical and electronic industries; development of lightweight and more durable containers; and advancement in the container technology are some of the major drivers of the market. Increasing aircraft deliveries and higher demand for wide-body aircraft further elevate the demand for containers in the aviation industry.

LD-3 is the most widely preferred container type in both passenger and cargo aircraft. It is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing container type during the forecast period. It is highly compatible with Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, such as B747, B767, B777, B787, DC-10, MD-11, A330, A350XWB, and A380. It can also be interchangeably used by replacing other container types.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as composite containers, metal containers, and other containers. Metal is expected to remain the largest material type being used in the market during the forecast period. Easy availability, excellent track record, and lower cost are some of the major growth drivers of the metal containers market. However, composite containers segment is likely to witness the highest growth in the same period. Superior flame retardancy, higher corrosion resistance, and higher strength-to-weight ratio at relatively low weight in comparison with metal containers are the major growth drivers of these versatile materials. Additionally, composite containers do not damage easily; thus, help ULD management companies and airlines to address the biggest challenge of reducing the container repair cost. Composites containers are about 20% to 40% lighter than that of aluminum containers.

Based on the application type, passenger aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. Increasing passenger and cargo traffic, introduction of variants of existing aircraft programs (B737 Max, A320neo, and B777x), market entry of new aircraft programs (C919 and MC-21), and rising aircraft fleet size are driving the production of aircraft; therefore, containers for it. Passenger aircraft usually use its lower hold for carrying containers from one location to another location.

Some of the key air cargo container manufacturers are Zodiac AirCargo Equipment, Cargo Composites, Nordisk Aviation, VRR-Aviation, DokaSch GmbH, and Satco Inc. Development of lightweight containers, partnership with ULD management companies, and regional expansion are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global air cargo containers market and has segmented the market in seven ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the seven ways in which the market is segmented:

Air Cargo Containers Market, By Container Type

LD-3 (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

LD-6 (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

LD-11 (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

M-1 (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Containers Market, By Deck Type

Lower Deck (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Main Deck (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Containers Market, By Material Type

Composite Containers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Metal Containers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Containers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Containers Market, By Application Type

Passenger Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Containers Market, By Sales Type

Container Manufacturing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Container Repair (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Containers Market, By Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Containers Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: The Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

