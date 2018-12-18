FinancialForce.com, Inc.: PeopleStreme Transforms Its Financial Visibility and Accelerates Growth with FinancialForce ERP and Professional Services Automation Solution

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 18, 2018, a leading customer-centric ERP and Professional Services Automation) cloud solution native to the Salesforce Platform, announced that PeopleStreme , an International Human Capital Management (HCM) software company, has seen tremendous growth and visibility across user groups within the business since implementing FinancialForce. Based in Australia, PeopleStreme provides software and services to help customers manage their human capital more effectively. Using the FinancialForce ERP suite, PeopleStreme can improve reporting, resource allocation and streamline every aspect of their services business.



Already on the Salesforce Platform, PeopleStreme has seen a significant transformation with the FinancialForce integration; moving away from a traditional process involving the use of spreadsheets and multiple data sources, to a cloud-based system. Since the implementation fourteen months ago, PeopleStreme has seen a 7% increase in subscription billings, a 70% increase in billing efficiency, and 100% accuracy with revenue recognition, all while enabling product-based performance in real-time.

PeopleStreme has also achieved an end-to-end view of their customers. "We get in depth insights regarding what the customer is doing and that means we can service them quicker, faster and more accurately," said Fionn O'Keeffe, PeopleStreme CFO. "With FinancialForce, we can close financial statements in a matter of days; previously, customer financial statements typically closed fifteen days from the end of the month. FinancialForce is able to scale with us as we continue to evolve our business model and add new revenue streams."

"Witnessing the success at PeopleStreme truly validates the FinancialForce platform of being able to scale and grow a business on demand," said Simon Peterson, FinancialForce Managing Director, Asia Pacific Sales. "We look forward to working with PeopleStreme to add more functionality, allowing them to boost productivity profitability."

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP and PSA provider for the new services economy. A key ERP solution native to the Salesforce Platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

Trademarks

FinancialForce and FinancialForce.com are registered trademarks of FinancialForce.com Inc. Any third-party brands or names referenced in this document may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Salesforce and other Salesforce-related brands are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Media Contacts:

Letty Ledbetter

Vice President, Global Communications

prteam@financialfrce.com