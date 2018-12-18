Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Seasoned Healthcare Veteran Dr. Sylvan Waller Joins Parallax Health Sciences Advisory Board

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) ('Parallax' or the 'Company'), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, announces that Sylvan Waller, M.D., FACEP has joined the Company's Advisory Board.



Dr. Waller is a board-certified emergency medicine physician with more than 18 years of medical, financial management, business operations and executive leadership experience. He brings expertise to all areas of the Company's remote patient monitoring operations, service offerings including hospital and doctor group recruitment, training, certification and on-boarding; all aspects of patient care; and future healthcare service strategy, quality and implementation. 'This is an exciting time for Parallax as we continue to develop and build a world-class connected health platform and service portfolio as telehealth grows and becomes a key element in patient care,' said Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. 'With Dr. Waller's medical and executive leadership expertise and vision, we will be able to identify the processes required to better manage our forecasted rapid growth and ensure longevity for our business.' 'I was attracted to Parallax and its technology that can have a profound positive impact on patient costs and quality of healthcare using platform tools already built and in place,' said Dr. Waller. 'I am looking forward to being a part of Parallax as it continues to evolve its connected health service offerings with new and exciting enhancements. This is an extraordinary opportunity to further broaden the vision of remote patient monitoring and deliver to consumers the care they want real-time remotely.'

Dr. Waller is Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Call9, a provider of high-tech, high-touch multi-disciplinary services. Previously, he was Chief Medical Officer of MDLive, a leading telemedicine company in the U.S., and Founder and CEO of Alii Healthcare, a consumer-focused telehealth company designed to connect patients with ER doctors. Other executive leadership roles included Chief Medical Officer, East Division with Schumacher Clinical Partners, where he provided executive oversight and direction for their medical and clinical operations. In addition, he worked at ApolloMD as Vice President Clinical Operations and for Kaiser Permanente and Accenture as a Management Consultant. Dr. Waller has a medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Emory University School of Medicine. He also has a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Brown University.

About Parallax Health Sciences



Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxcare.com



Forward-Looking Statements



This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

