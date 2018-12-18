Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-18 / 14:02 *Changes in the Executive Board* *Berlin, 18 December 2018* The Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 December 2018 passed several resolutions on changes in the composition of the Executive Board. The new appointments of Dr. Frank Broer and Mr. Gregor Faßbender-Menzel as non-executive members of the Executive Board were approved by a clear majority of the shareholder representatives. After several years in management consulting, including at McKinsey, Dr. Broer worked for various growth companies in the roles of CEO and CFO. He has broad experience in both finance and the development of digital business models and will complement the Executive Board's range of competencies in these two areas. Gregor Faßbender-Menzel studied economics at the University of Bielefeld and holds an MBA in sports management from the University of Bayreuth. Mr. Faßbender-Menzel works as a freelance communications consultant in Cologne and has more than 20 years of experience in strategic communications management on both company and agency sides. He will contribute his expertise to the Executive Board of elumeo SE particularly in communicating the ongoing restructuring programme and on investor relations matters. "I am delighted that the appointment of Dr. Broer and Mr. Faßbender-Menzel to the Executive Board will provide us with key new personnel and fresh impetus," said Wolfgang Boyé, Chairman of the Executive Board. At the same meeting, the decision was made to dismiss Mr. Don Kogen and Mrs. Deborah Cavill as members of the Executive Board. On 8 December 2018, Mr. Roland Sand resigned from the Executive Board for personal reasons. The Executive Board now consists of seven members. *About elumeo SE:* The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European Company in the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry, most of which the elumeo Group produces itself in India and Thailand. Via a variety of electronic distribution channels, such as TV, the Internet, Smart TV and Smartphone apps, the listed company offers its European customers coloured gemstone jewelry in particular at comparatively low prices. Most of the products are sold through direct sales. For example, the elumeo Group operates home shopping television channels in Germany and Italy as well as web shops in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the US. Cheaper jewelry is sold worldwide through the online shops of New York Gemstones. *Notifying person on behalf of the issuer;* elumeo SE Executive Managing Director (Finances) Bernd Fischer *Contact:* elumeo SE Investor Relations Claudia Erning Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231 Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650 email: ir@elumeo.com http://www.elumeo.com [1] Contact: Bernd Fischer, managing director (CFO). End of Media Release Issuer: elumeo SE 2018-12-18 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: elumeo SE Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b 10999 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-0 Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-20 E-mail: info@elumeo.com Internet: www.elumeo.com ISIN: DE000A11Q059 WKN: A11Q05 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart End of News DGAP Media 759639 2018-12-18 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ea7c3e38589917bf664d01128b1f604d&application_id=759639&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

