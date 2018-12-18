Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Director Share Dealing 18-Dec-2018 / 13:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 December 2018 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Director Share Purchase Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, announces that Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman and a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), has today purchased 200,000 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at a price of 3.6 pence per share. Malcolm now holds 8,059,234 Ordinary Shares representing 6.35% of the issued share capital with voting rights of the Company. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editors: About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit www.coinsilium.com [2] Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Palle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of no par instrument, type of instrument value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.6p 200,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 18 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 6926 EQS News ID: 759641 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=57fe17ce5ffac8d082e78206f9a56592&application_id=759641&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0854717e38cec0c4ee3181bc6d5d7f42&application_id=759641&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2018 08:10 ET (13:10 GMT)