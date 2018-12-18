Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Inc.: Between Dandelions, Inc Announces Leonard 'Buck' Gatewood Former President and CEO of PanEnergy Trading Company to Strategic Advisory Board

NORTH MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2018 / Between Dandelions, Inc. (OTC PINK: HOPS) ("BD") is pleased to announce Leonard 'Buck' Gatewood as the newest member to its Strategic Advisory Board ('SAB'). Mr. Gatewood was the former President and CEO of PanEnergy Trading Company which was eventually sold to Duke Energy in a stock deal valued at 7.4 Billion dollars and became the Senior Vice President, of Strategic Planning and Development at Duke Energy. Mr. Gatewood has over 40 years in the public and private sectors and served on several boards during his professional tenure as an executive for multiple high-profile companies.

Sean Spiegelman, BD CEO, stated, 'The company is excited about the present and future and believes it is well positioned as a social purpose entity committed to building long-term shareholder value. Today is a day where we have clearly strengthened the company with the addition of a well-known, respected and tenured former executive in the natural gas and energy industry. Mr. Gatewood has the proven expertise as a C-Suite executive in positioning small and large companies to best take advantage and align themselves in changing and explosive market environments during the initial growth phase and beyond. The SAB now sits at nine members who all bring valuable knowledge and expertise to the table to help management navigate the tremendous opportunities in the Hemp and hemp-derived CBD arena.'

"As an initial investor and long-term shareholder in the publicly traded Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Inc. (HOPS) now Between Dandelions, Inc. (BD), I watched Sean Spiegelman and his management team navigate a large and complex market and build a well know and run, profitable craft beer and food products manufacturing and distribution company in North Carolina and expand into South Carolina and Tennessee. I am honored to now be a member of the Strategic Advisory Board to work with Sean and the other members of the 'SAB' to develop Between Dandelions brands into a successful hemp and hemp-derived CBD manufacturing and distribution entity that adds shareholder value while providing customers with high quality products that give back to our countries Veterans as a social purpose entity.", said Leonard Gatewood.

The "SAB" will not provide a consensus or vote on a course of action for the Company. The members have agreed to interact with the Company in an advisory capacity only and will have no responsibility or authority in the operations of Company's business. The use of any information, perspectives or opinions provided by members of the Board will be at the sole discretion of the CEO of Company.

About Between Dandelions, Inc.

BD is a Florida publicly traded, social-purpose driven lifestyle and branding company which is currently developing a line of high-end proprietary Hemp and hemp-derived CBD products to be grown and processed in North Carolina by United States Military Veterans and extracted and tested in North Carolina as well. The company's Hemp and hemp-derived CBD products are expected to be distributed in North Carolina in the beginning of 2019 and expand up and down the east coast thereafter. BD's line of products will be aimed at supporting alternatives to opiates and focus on giving back to our country's veterans thru multiple programs like OVAAT and Backpacks for Life. BD will initially operate thru an e-commerce platform that will facilitate both retail and wholesale business as well as be a vertically integrated Hemp and hemp-derived CBD company. BD and its partners will perform cultivation, manufacturing, processing, testing, sales, marketing and distribution of Hemp and hemp-derived CBD products. The company will continue to investigate opportunities to work with other socially-minded businesses that are looking to bring their brands to market and give back to our country's veterans. For more info: www.ovaat.org and www.backsforlife.org

Investor Contact:

Justin Kulik

Radius, Inc.

jk@consultradius.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Between Dandelions, Inc. (BD, hereafter) and its subsidiary companies, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on BD's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on BD. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting BD will be those anticipated by BD. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual actions taken or results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BD undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. **These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Contact:

sean@betweendandelions.com

SOURCE: Between Dandelions, Inc

