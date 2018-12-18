Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCQB: ISBG) ("ISBG" or the "Company"), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is proud to update shareholders on several critical themes driving the company's current and forward outlook.

2018 Farm Bill:The Company applauds both the House and Senate for the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill last week. The Bill is expected to be signed into law by the U.S. President before the end of this year.

Management believes the passage of the bill has powerful implications for both investment flows and cultural acceptance of the hemp, cannabis, and CBD marketplace. This legislation carries the potential to increase sales and investment momentum for products competing in those markets, including ISBG's new nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages (soon to be available for purchase).

CBD Gummies:The Company is continuing to make strong progress in finalizing its key formulations ahead of the launch of the initial SKU's for its nano-infused CBD Gummies line: "Charge", "Align", and "Calm". Through its partnership with BioPulse Labs ("BioPulse"), the Company will be working at the cutting edge of CBD infusion and formulation technology.

BioPulse was the first to introduce Nano CBD infusion technology to the market. Management believes the technology has become a powerful disruptive force that will shape much of the CBD products landscape in 2019, and ISBG has strategized to be on the right side of that equation.

CBD Beverages:The Company reports that its CBD Beverage line will be released after the launch of the CBD Gummies.

Both products are being developed in partnership with BioPulse on a private label basis. BioPulse has a very strong track record in private label product development and launch, with many similar products proceeding to log powerful sales growth in this market segment.

"We are extremely excited about our progress as we close in on a launch of our initial wave of CBD Gummies," commented ISBG President, Alonzo Pierce. "The Beverages will come on the heels of the Gummies, and our timing couldn't be better. The context is rapidly improving with the passage of the Farm Bill as well. Momentum is very much on our side as this new bill should bring new resources, investment, and excitement into the marketplace just as we begin to ship product."

About ISBG: ISBG is a Nevada-based brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, specializing in the development, marketing, and global sales of innovative products and brands. The Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and establishing these brands as viable and profitable. ISBG intends to build its own brands while seeking out individual acquisition candidates to continue to develop its pipeline of new brands into the ISBG portfolio. For more information visit: www.isbg.global

About BioPulse Labs: BioPulse Labs is a vertically integrated liquid-based Nanotechnology product manufacturer and incubator. Based out of Provo Utah, BioPulse Labs provides a full service solution to product development, manufacturing and go to market strategy within the Nanotechnology functional supplement and beverage verticals. BioPulse was the first to introduce Nano CBD to the market in 2014 and continues to perfect ways to incorporate CBD and other often difficult to absorb supplements within the functional RTD vertical. The BioPulse nanotechnology is in use in a variety of CBD products, energy drinks, supplements, sports drinks, advanced cellular hydration, water and is also in major distribution. For more information visit: www.biopulselabs.com info@biopulselabs.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

