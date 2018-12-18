Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - Technology incubator and mobile app development company, RewardDrop Software, Inc., a division of APPx Group Holdings, Inc. (CSE: APPX) (FSE: APO) (the "Company" or "APPx"), announced a development update on CatchCoin, their augmented reality rewards platform, where participating businesses offer real cash rewards to consumers who visit their locations and make purchases, thus generating measurable foot traffic with a great return on investment (ROI).

Penetration testing of the CatchCoin web application, REST API, iOS application and Android application has been completed by Scalar Decisions Inc.. Scalar also performed application source code compliance reviews and application architecture reviews for both Android and iOS. Complete details can be found in the APPx press release dated December 6, 2018.

Back-end architecture, including databases, web application and API, has been migrated to the Microsoft Azure platform, allowing for greater security and scalability for the CatchCoin platform. Azure will facilitate the upcoming Beta program, public launch and product growth as CatchCoin expands into new regions.

Augmented Reality technologies ARCore (Android) and ARKit (iOS) have been integrated into the CatchCoin mobile applications and will allow app users to view geolocation-based rewards as 3D objects in real-world space via their smartphone. Additionally, QR code generation and scanning has been implemented within the platform and mobile apps, which will enable advertisers to securely offer additional rewards to CatchCoin app users who make a purchase at their locations.

The sales team has received signed commitments from 50 businesses to take part in the CatchCoin Beta program in Montreal in early 2019. Participating businesses will gain early access to the Location Portal and work with the CatchCoin team to create geolocation-based campaigns at their locations. A group of Beta testers will be given early access to CatchCoin iOS and Android mobile applications to view and claim rewards by visiting and making purchases at participating businesses.

"CatchCoin development has progressed tremendously over the recent months," said Kyle Maglio, VP of Product Development at APPx. "With core systems in place, our sales and marketing teams have been delivering full product demos to both committed and prospective advertisers. With the upcoming Beta program, feedback received from participating businesses and app users will help us to further refine and improve CatchCoin before launch."

The CatchCoin platform will empower retailers, event providers and brands to deliver real cash rewards in exchange for location visits and sales. Highly customizable campaigns allow advertisers to target the customers they want, when they want, to generate foot traffic, promote high-margin merchandise and maximize staff productivity. Consumers with the CatchCoin app will earn real cash rewards by visiting, and making purchases at, participating advertiser locations.

To learn more about CatchCoin, please visit www.catchcoin.com.

About APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

APPx Group Holdings, Inc. is a Fintech incubator that offers technology-based business solutions. Our growing partnership network allows us to service a wide range of markets: advertising, fintech, and telecommunications products and services.

With our strong reach, we're constantly adding to, and enhancing, our portfolio. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. APPx delivers sustained value by strategically solving our customers' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

Contact:

APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

Rahim Mohamed, CEO

RM@appxgroup.com

(833) 777-APPX

Jay Ruckenstein, President

jay@appxgroup.com

(833) 777-APPX

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although APPx believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. These factors include, among others, the risks associated with the failure to execute any of APPx's current or anticipated projects or transactions. Although management of APPx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. APPx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.