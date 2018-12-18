Protagen AG, a precision medicine specialist at the forefront of immuno-profiling, announced today the appointment of Immuno-Oncology experts PD Dr. Jessica Hassel (National Center for Tumor Diseases, Heidelberg, Germany) and Dr. Aurélien Marabelle (Gustave Roussy, Paris, France) to its Scientific Advisory Board.

The new members of Protagen's Scientific Advisory Board will support the company in the development and implementation of its immuno-profiling technology, with the aim of improving patient selection for novel cancer immunotherapies and offering better management of the risks associated with therapy.

"Protagen feels privileged to bring together the expertise of both Jessica and Aurélien as part of our expanded Scientific Advisory Board. Having dedicated their careers to improving our understanding of cancer and developing new treatment strategies, their extensive knowledge and experience will help to identify how immuno-profiling can advance the prediction of response to immunotherapy and help to avoid immune-related adverse events in cancer patients," said Dr. Georg Lautscham, CEO at Protagen.

Dr. Hassel commented, "The development of a precision medicine approach for the treatment of different cancers will need to address the challenges posed by limited response rates and irAEs. I am delighted to be able to join Protagen's Scientific Advisory Board to explore these and other pressing issues with other specialists from around the world."

Dr. Marabelle added, "I am very pleased to accept the invitation to join Protagen's Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to helping the company achieve its vision of unlocking the power of autoantibodies to improve the treatment of cancer patients. It is vital that we understand more about the immunological responses that patients exhibit to cancer, both before and during therapy."

Protagen established its Scientific Advisory Board in 2015 with the appointment of two experienced and internationally-renowned clinical rheumatology experts: Professor Vibeke Strand, Stanford University, and Professor Matthias Schneider, Duesseldorf University. The expanded Board will help Protagen to develop new ways to implement a precision medicine approach for both the treatment of autoimmune diseases and in immuno-oncology.

About Dr. Jessica Hassel

Jessica Hassel is the head of the Section of DermatoOncology of the Department of Dermatology in the National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) in Heidelberg, Germany. She is a dermatologist by training and received additional board certifications for medicinal tumor therapy, dermatopathology and palliative medicine. Scientifically she worked at the German Cancer Research Center Heidelberg with a focus on translational oncology and received the Venia Legendi of the University of Heidelberg in 2016. Since 2010 she has established an internationally renowned clinical trial center for patients with metastasized skin tumors (especially melanoma) at the NCT. She received the German Skin Cancer Award in 2018.

About Dr. Aurélien Marabelle

Aurélien Marabelle is the Clinical Director of the Cancer Immunotherapy Program at Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in Villejuif, France. Dr Marabelle's clinical practice is dedicated to Early Phase Clinical trials in Cancer Immunotherapy and his translational research is focused on mechanisms of action of immune checkpoint monoclonal antibodies. He works as a senior medical oncologist and an investigator in the Drug Development Department (DITEP) directed by Professor Jean-Charles Soria. He is coordinating a team focusing on cancer immunotherapy translational research projects in the INSERM U1015 lab directed by Professor Laurence Zitvogel. Dr. Marabelle is a member of ESMO, ASCO, EATI and AACR.

About Protagen

Protagen is dedicated to the development of powerful precision diagnostic tools that aid successful therapeutic development and facilitate improved treatment strategies in the areas of Immuno-Oncology and Autoimmune Disease.

Using its proprietary biomarker discovery platform, SeroTag, and its portfolio of NavigAID patient stratification products, Protagen is able to identify valuable biomarkers that support the development of personalized therapies.

For more information, please visit www.protagen.com.

