Philippines Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 10% in Next 5 Years: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In the recent years, multiple irrigation projects have been taken up by the Government which has increased the demand for Plastic pipes and fittings industry at large.

Philippines witnessed a recent shift in focus from PVC to PE Pipes.

witnessed a recent shift in focus from PVC to PE Pipes. An Increase in the efforts taken by the Plastic association to convey the advantages of Plastic pipes and fittings to the consumers has gone a long way in shifting public sentiment about plastic pipes.

Introduction of Cheaper Variants of Plastic Pipes: New and reasonably priced variants of plastic pipes with a wider user base have entered the market and have gradually increased the demand for plastic pipes and fittings. These pipes are lighter and easier to cut as a result is much more cost effective than metal pipes and easier to transport and install as well.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )



Gradual Shift from PVC pipes to PE Pipes: PE Pipes include both High-Density Polythene Pipes and Low-Density Polythene Pipes. Such pipes provide good temperature resistance and are used in drainage systems and drip irrigation systems and are expected to drive up sales of the Plastic pipes and fittings industry in the coming years. Hence, there has been a gradual shift from PVC Pipes to PE pipes in Philippines.

Growth in Residential Sector:The Philippines property sector has witnessed steady growth over 2018, amid the country's bullish economy. The residential sector has witnessed increasing investment by the public and private sector alike. This would lead to an increase in use of Plastic pipes and fittings in their plumbing and water supply systems as well as sewerage systems.

Rising Focus on Irrigation: A major share of the demand for Plastic pipes comes from irrigation in the agricultural sector. It alone commanded around 40% of the Plastic Pipes industry revenue in 2017.

The Plastic Industry in Philippines is currently poised at central to downstream stages of manufacturing that has a direct impact on the Plastic pipes and fittings industry. The industry is devoid of an upstream to provide ethylene and propylene and thus needs to be imported. This makes the industry vulnerable to foreign exchange fluctuations that trickle down on the Plastic pipes and fittings industry as well.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022- By Type of Plastic Pipes and Fittings (UPVC, CPVC, PE and PPR), By Quality of Plastic Pipes and Fittings (High, Medium and Low) and By End User Applications (Industrial and Irrigation, Sanitary, Electrical and Potable Water)" mentioned that in 2017, top 5 players dominated the market and accounted for approximately 70.0% of the market share on the basis of revenue.

Keywords

Philippines Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market

Philippines Plastic Pipes Overview

Philippines Plastic Pipes Market Size

Philippines Plastic Pipes Market Segmentation

Philippines HDPE Pipes Industry

Philippines LDPE Pipes Market

Philippines PPR Pipes Industry

Philippines PPH Pipes Revenue

Philippines PVC Pipes Production

Philippines PVC Pipes Sales Volume

Philippines PVC Pipes Revenue

Philippines PVC Pipes Production Capacity

Philippines PE Pipes Production Volume

Value Chain Philippines Plastic Pipes and Fittings

Manufacturing Process Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market

UPVC Pipes and Fittings Philippines

CPVC Pipes and Fittings Philippines

Philippines PVC Pipes Revenue Irrigation

Philippines PVC Pipes Application Sewerage

Philippines PVC Pipes Water Supply and Plumbing Systems

Philippines PVC Pipes Borewell Application

Government Regulations PVC Pipes Fittings Philippines

Import Plastic Pipes Fittings Philippines

Trends PVC Pipes and Fittings Philippines

Challenges PVC Pipes and Fittings Philippines

Competitive Landscape PVC Pipes Philippines

Company Profiles Major Players Plastic Pipes Philippines

Philippines Plastic Pipes Future Outlook

UPVC Pipes Market Philippines

CPVC Pipes Fitting Market Philippines

PPR Pipes Market Philippines

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Pipe

UPVC

PE

CPVC

PPR

By Quality of Pipe

Low

Medium

High

By Type of End User Application

Industrial and Irrigation

Sewerage and Drainage Systems

Electrical and Communication Wire Conduit

Potable Water Application

Fuel Gas Line and Others

Major Companies Covered:

Neltex Development Co Inc

Moldex Products Inc

Atlanta Industries Inc

Emerald Vinyl Corporation

Crown Asia Chemicals Corporation

Alasco Vinyl Corporation

GF Piping Systems

Apex Plastic Piping Supply and Service Inc

Tanay Industries Corporation

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/philippines-plastic-pipes-fittings-market/174221-97.html

Related Reports

India Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Forecast to 2026 - By PVC Pipes (UPVC and CPVC Pipes), by Applications (Irrigation, Sewerage, Water Supply and Plumbing and Borewell Application), by Organized and Unorganized Sector and by Regions

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the India Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market. The report covers various aspects including overview and genesis of PVC pipes and fittings market in India, market size, market segmentation (by Type of Product - UPVC and CPVC, by Application - Irrigation, Sewerage, Water Supply and Plumbing and Borewell Application, by Organizational Structure - Organized and Unorganized and by Regions - South India, North India, West India and East India) and competitive landscape of major players in the India PVC pipe and fittings market. The major players in India PVC Pipes market are Finolex Industries Limited, Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited, Supreme Industries Limited, Astral Poly Technik Limited, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited and Jain Irrigation Systems Limited. The report also covers Value Chain Analysis in India PVC pipes and fittings market, Trends and Developments, Issues and Challenges, Regulatory Framework, Investment Model, Porter's Five Force Analysis, a snapshot on India Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market, Future Outlook and Analyst Recommendations

Australia Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Outlook to 2023 - By PVC, PE and Others Pipes, By Organized and Unorganized, By Regions and By End User Application (Plumbing and Civil, Agriculture, Mining and Industrial, Telecom and Electrical and Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Australia plastic pipe and fitting market. The report covers various aspects including introduction to Australia plastic pipe and fitting market size, major players in Australia plastic pipe and fitting market, Market segmentation by Type of Pipe (PVC, PE, Others), Market Segmentation by End User Application (Plumbing and Civil, Agriculture, Mining and Industrial, Telecom and Electrical and Others), Growth Drivers, Restraints, Key Regulations, Future Outlook and Analyst recommendations.

Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Type of End Use Applications (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil and Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Plastic Pipes and Fittings industry of Saudi Arabia. The report covers various aspects including introduction, value chain, manufacturing process, inspection and testing, stakeholders in the market, market size by revenue (2012-2017), market segmentation on the basis of types of pipes, type of market structure, type of end user application, factors determining prices, competitive landscape, market share and company profiles of major players, common manufacturing standards used, growth drivers, issues and challenges and porter five forces analysis for the industry. The report also includes future outlook for the market (2017-2022) including estimated market size in terms of revenue, market segmentation on the basis of type of pipes, type of market structure and type of end user application for the period.

UAE Plastic Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022 - Driven by Resilient Growth in Water Supply and Sewage and Plumbing Contracts

The report provides information on market overview, value chain, manufacturing process and establishment of plastic pipes and fittings plant in the UAE. The report covers aspects such as plastic pipe market segmentation by type of pipes (UPVC, PE, CPVC and others), by end user applications (water supply and sewage, plumbing, irrigation, chemical & oil and others), by market structure (organized and unorganized) and by domestic Manufacturing and import, snapshot on Middle East plastic pipe and fittings market including overview, market size (2012-2017), market segmentation (by type of pipes, by market structure and by end user applications), market size future outlook (2017-2023E) and market segmentation future outlook (2023E). The report also covers factors affecting pricing, common manufacturing standards, buying decision parameters, issues and challenges, growth drivers, Porter's five force analysis and import and export scenario.The report also covers competitive landscape (competition stage, company position and parameters of competition) and major plastic pipes and fittings manufacturers in UAE (Modern Plastic Industry, Cosmoplast, Hepworth, Polyfab and other players like National Plastic & Al Gawas Plastic Industries LLC). The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

