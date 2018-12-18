RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Acquire Royalty on 78MW Solar Park in Texas and Issues Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2018 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V: RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a gross revenue royalty on the 78 MW Rippey solar project ("Rippey Project" or "Project") located in Texas. The Rippey Project is an advanced stage solar project located in Cooke County, Texas that is expected to reach commercial operation in the spring of 2020. Once operational, the Project will generate approximately 145,000 MWh per year of clean energy; capable of removing 107,900 metric tons of carbon from the electricity grid or an equivalent of 23,000 passenger vehicles from the road (1).

In consideration for the royalty, the Company entered into a secured loan agreement with a subsidiary of Belltown Power Texas, LLC ("Belltown") whereby the Company provided a US$2.8 million letter of credit for up to one year on behalf of Belltown, in order for Belltown to post certain collateral for the Project's grid connection.

In addition, the Company has granted 150,000 stock options to an incoming new director and officer of the Company. The stock options are granted under the Company's stock option plan and are exercisable at $1.00 per common share and are for a term of five years, subject to regulatory approval.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive royalty financing solution to privately-held and publicly-traded renewable energy generation and development companies. The Company currently owns royalties from solar, wind and hydro projects in Canada, Europe and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further details on RE Royalties, please visit www.reroyalties.com or contact us at (778) 374-2000 or send us an email at info@reroyalties.com.

