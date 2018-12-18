Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced that Elliot Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, USA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

To access the live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit http://farfetchinvestors.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event at the same website.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch marketplace connects customers in 190 countries with items from more than 48 countries and over 1,000 of the world's best boutiques and brands, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Through its business units, which also include Store of The Future, Farfetch Black White Solutions, and Browns, Farfetch continues to invest in innovation and develop key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

