Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata Subsidiary, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (AIM), Signs Contract with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to Use Its E-Path Reporter Software for Reporting by U.S. Central Cancer Registries

Toronto, CA, Dec. 18, 2018software helps to automate and accurately identify and report cancer data, which can be difficult to do, particularly for the 65 percent of reportable cancer data contained in unstructured formats like clinical notes, faxed test results and other non-discreet document formats.



"E-Path Reporter automates much of the manual processes involved in cancer data reporting using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to identify, abstract and structure cancer-related terms required to be reported," says AIM CEO, Jack Golabek. "Our software seamlessly ingests pathology reports from laboratories, hospitals and central cancer registries, and then automatically selects and codes reportable cancer cases, forwarding them to the appropriate individuals for action and greatly improving data quality and cost efficiency. Its differentiator is a pre-built oncology-specific pipeline that can extract more than 300 discrete data elements out of the box. These data elements are mapped to consistent biomedical terminology using the Unified Medical Language System (UMLS) ontology. It also employs proprietary business rules and annotation techniques that reliably identify and extract discrete biomedical concepts with context sensitivity for linguistic variations, negation and spatial associations."



About AIM

AIM is focused on the design, development and deployment cancer reporting software solutions for cancer registry reporting. The company specializes in developing Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to automate the processing of abstracting cancer-related data from unstructured clinical documents. AIM has developed an array of advanced applications that provide solutions for cancer surveillance, prevention and research.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc. provides oncology diagnostics workflow solutions that span digital pathology; diagnostic and predictive assays; and precision medicine. It also offers cancer informatics workflows that, in combination with its Natural Language Processing

