Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Questrade, INC., ("Questrade"), to provide market making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislations.

Questrade will trade shares of good natured on the TSXV with the guarantee to limit the difference between bid price and offer price of the Company's shares to $0.01, with the goal of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of good natured common shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Questrade will receive $4,500 per month payable monthly. The agreement will continue in effect unless terminated by either party. Questrade and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

The Company has terminated its prior market making services provider announced on August 7th, 2018.

About Questrade INC.

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

