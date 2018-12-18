Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is launching strategic initiatives in order to investigate new opportunities for raising capital for a junior mining company.

"All junior mining companies are facing a lack of investment capital allocated to our sector in this part of the cycle. It is very difficult to raise capital on acceptable terms without excessive dilution for our shareholders by using only conventional avenues available for our type and size of company; by issuing securities, using debt instruments or selling assets. We would like to proactively manage our capital base and start a strategic review of our royalty portfolio in order to optimize our holdings and meet strategic goals," stated Kirill Klip, Executive Chairman of TNR. "Among these strategic initiatives will be research and marketing of convertible royalty debentures - debt instruments allowing conversion directly into part-ownership of our royalty holdings; M&A activities aimed at creating partnerships on the basis of our royalty holding companies and exploring the opportunities provided by blockchain technology in order to create access to capital allocated for crypto assets. We are actively seeking partners who would like to connect their digital assets with our potential future royalty cash-flow streams."

"The future of blockchain technology is one of untold promise, and it may provide a more efficient, cost-effective and secure manner for transactions. This will expedite investment, reduce barriers to entry and help further global economic growth. It is of my opinion that blockchain technology is the next great evolution of financing. The evolution of 'crypto capitalism' will further all stages of business, radically streamline costs and ensure the highest possible amount of funds possible are solely directed to projects and connect global investment networks efficiently," commented John Davies, Director of TNR. "At TNR Gold we endeavour to analyze this process in depth, ascertain how blockchain technology can be utilized in the future for capitalization efforts for not only our consideration but for the entire mining and exploration sectors and those involved in commodities. TNR Gold goes beyond the balance sheet as we are the little company with a great ambition to better our world."

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become a green energy metals royalty company.

Over the past 22 years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it identified the potential of the Los Azules copper project in Argentina and now holds a 0.36% NSR royalty on the entire project, which is being developed by McEwen Mining Inc.

TNR holds a strategic stake in International Lithium Corp. ("ILC"), a green energy metals company that was created through the spin-out of TNR's energy metals portfolio in 2011. ILC holds interests in lithium projects in Argentina, Ireland and Canada.

TNR retains a 1.8% NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium Brine Property in Argentina. ILC has a right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium property of which 0.9% relates to the Company's NSR interest. The Company would receive $900,000 on the execution of the repurchase. The project is currently being advanced in a joint venture between ILC and Ganfeng Lithium International Co. Ltd.

At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold, copper and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun gold porphyry project) and Argentina, and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

