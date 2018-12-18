Eagle Alpha, the leading provider of alternative data solutions to the buyside, is pleased to announce a new Data Analytics partnership with Omney Data. As part of the new partnership Omney Data will be the latest third party dataset onboarded to the Eagle Edge platform.

Eagle Edge is an alternative data platform that makes alternative datasets more readily consumable by the buyside through intuitive dashboards that are tailored to each individual dataset. Through Eagle Edge, Data Analytics clients currently have access to online search data, consumer transaction data, social media data and a number of pricing datasets, and the range of datasets is growing rapidly.

Omney Data produce a proprietary dataset composed of three retailer-specific data series designed to track components of online pricing activity:

Change in full ticket prices.

Change in markdown rate (excluding promotions).

Change in promotional discount rate.

The sum of these metrics is designed to track Average Unit Retail (AUR).

Omney Data source data from both websites and emails, using their own proprietary process to compile raw product prices and promotions.

At launch the Omney Data dataset will cover 10 US apparel retail stocks, with further names targeted for release in early 2019.

As well as hosting Omney Data on Eagle Edge, the Data Analytics partnership will also see Eagle Alpha publish reports and case studies on their data to demonstrate the value of the data to the buyside.

"The proprietary nature of Omney Data's approach to collecting and processing pricing data has enabled them to build a powerful datasets that is valuable to every analyst tracking the US apparel retail sector. Omney Data fits perfectly with the goal of Data Analytics to provide analysts with the most powerful and actionable datasets in an easily digested format." said Ronan Crosson, Director of Data Analytics at Eagle Alpha.

"We at Omney Data are excited about the opportunity presented by a Data Analytics partnership with Eagle Alpha. The Eagle Edge platform enables us to broaden the addressable market for our data by making it more readily consumable by funds that traditionally haven't been big consumers of raw datasets." said Margarite Halaris, Director of Business Development of Omney Data.

About Eagle Alpha

Eagle Alpha was established in 2012 to provide alternative data solutions to the buyside. Eagle Alpha provides complimentary solutions (events, use cases report, altdata.tv), bespoke projects and three core modules (data sourcing, data analytics and data forum). To learn more visit www.eaglealpha.com.

About Omney Data

Omney Data uses proprietary methods to transform raw, unstructured data into usable information for the world's top investors. Its unique data sets provide critical insight to help investors make better investment decisions. To learn more visit www.omneydata.com.

