Citi (NYSE: C)has been recognized through a series of accolades awarded by multiple industry publications. Citi was named:

European Custodian of the Year by Funds Europe

Global Custodian of the Year in the Middle East and Africa by Global Investor/ISF

Top-rated provider overall in the single custodian category and the top-rated firm in the Americas, Global Investor/ ISF Global Custody Survey

Custodian of the Year, Latin America and Hong Kong, Custody Risk

Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Latin America and North America as well as "Country Winner" in Argentina, Colombia, Czech Republic, Mexico (CitiBanamex), Peru, Sri Lanka and the United States, Global Finance

The awards were decided by editorial panels of industry experts based on market research, input from users of custody services as well as submissions from service providers.

With over $21.3 trillion of assets under custody and administration1 and the industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi's custody business provides clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of fund services that can be tailored to meet clients' needs.

Commenting on Global Investor/ISF results, the editors noted: "Citi continues to execute its strategic plan for growth of the global custody business through the pursuit of new business and development of industry leading solutions. Citi's unique and industry leading global custody services have resonated with clients, and has directly translated to significant additional business."

"We are proud to have achieved these results," said Sanjiv Sawhney, Global Head of Custody and Fund Services. "It's a testament to the strong momentum of our custody and fund services platform across geographies. As our clients' requirement for efficiency and transparency continues to increase, we will continue to invest in our platform to bring innovative solutions to the market".

"These awards further demonstrate Citi's continued commitment to the custody industry," Shahmir Khaliq, Citi's Global Head, Direct Custody and Clearing added. "We are delighted that our focus to create value for clients through our global network and deep market expertise is being recognized."

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

1 Q3 2018

