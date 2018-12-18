MyLife.com, Inc.: MyLife.com launches Enterprise-Level Reputation Score Solution for Online Marketplaces

Reputation Score™ to Reduce the 4 Million Victims & $50 Billion in Damages Consumers Suffer in Online Markets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2018 / MyLife.com, Inc. the leading Reputation Score™ provider; enhancing safety, credibility, and trust for marketplaces, has launched an enterprise-level Reputation Score ™ solution. The new user rating system, engineered specifically to enhance trust by providing transparency of a user's actual background history, is expected to launch in Q1 2019. The Reputation Score improves current marketplace rating and review systems by providing a more accurate and complete score based on an individual's user's verified background history to establish trustworthiness.

Online marketplaces will now have a familiar 5-star rating system that is based on much more than "site-specific" posted reviews on a particular website to establish credibility. MyLife's Reputation Score solution provides transparent access to all participants' public background and social information. This enables buyers, sellers, customers, social users, and even independent contractors to make better decisions based on a person's past and present behavior.

Recent research shows over 4,000,000 negative outcomes of online marketplaces; including approximately 16,000 abductions, 100 murders & 1,000s of rapes, committed by predators and non-verified identities of online marketplace user in the past few years.

A national survey related to safety and trust within marketplaces also revealed:

55% of respondents would trust people on sites if they showed background information with Reputation Scores.

75% of people said they would use these websites more often if they verified and Background checked people and made the data available.

Only 16% of users trust the companies and people they meet on these sites.

Whereas a recent FTC report shows only 8% of people say they are comfortable doing business with someone on marketplace platforms.

MyLife.com CEO Jeff Tinsley commented;"A significant number of crimes occurring in online marketplaces can be prevented by simply giving users more visibility of who is on the other end of the computer. Online marketplaces are telling users via their rating score, that the person on the other end is trustworthy. But are they? Our reputation score will help answer that question and reduce the risk in these marketplaces while enhancing trust to drive greater usage and commerce."

MyLife's Reputation Score is expected to go live in Q1 2019 with early adopters, and the company will be making further announcements on product features, industry solutions and public-private partnerships in the coming weeks.

About MyLife.com, Inc.

MyLife is the leading reputation platform, allowing people to control their personal information to improve their lives and make informed decisions about others. The company provides public background data on more than 325 million verified identities within the United States. Both individuals and businesses use their data to create trust both off and online. In business since 2002, MyLife has amassed 42 million registered users, added nearly 4 million new members in 2018, and its background data has appeared in more than 2 billion searches online.

To Learn More: www.mylife.com| Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook

