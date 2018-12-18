Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Changes to the Board of Directors

London, United Kingdom, December 18, 2018 - Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) ("Seadrill Partners" or the "Company") announces today that John Darlington has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Darlington will also serve on the conflicts committee and audit committee. Mr. Darlington has almost 40 years' experience in finance and managerial roles with a successful track record of adding value for stakeholders in the oil and gas infrastructure, travel/leisure, retail and manufacturing sectors, most recently as a Managing Director at KPMG.

In addition, Kate Blankenship and Graham Robjohns have decided to step down from the Board of Directors. We thank Ms. Blankenship and Mr. Robjohns for their significant contributions to the Company since their appointments in 2012 and wish them well in their future endeavours.

