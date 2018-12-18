Greece ran two separate tenders for PV on December 10. However, the Greek energy regulator has decided not to award the winners of the tender for large-scale farms, due to lack of adequate competition. The tender for the large projects will be repeated next year.Greece held two PV tenders on December 10. The first concerned projects up to 1 MW; and the second regarded projects 1 MW up to 20 MW. A third tender pot also took place on the same day concerning wind power projects from 3 MW to 50 MW each. 62 MW of small-scale PV awarded The first PV pot attracted 3907 online bids from 192 different ...

