EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Announces Partnership as "Official Water" of Hollywood Weekly Magazine & TV Series

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2018 / EarthWater (www.EarthWater.com), a health and wellness company, based in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and manufacturer of consumer health products, is proud to announce a partnership with Hollywood Weekly Magazine and Hollywood Weekly TV Show www.hollywoodweeklymagazine.com as the "2019 Official Water of Hollywood Weekly".

As part of this partnership, EarthWater was featured in Hollywood Weekly's Annual Film Festival/Charity Event and the premier of Hollywood Weekly TV Show on December 15, 2018, now available to view on-line at https://vimeo.com/306740145.

Prather Jackson, Publisher, Hollywood Weekly Magazine & TV Series, stated, "We are extremely excited to partner with EarthWater as they are establishing new benchmarks bringing health and vitality to the forefront of our consciousness."

EarthWater Founder/CEO CJ Comu stated, "Delighted to partner with Hollywood Weekly Magazine and TV Show. Looking forward to sharing our products at the many events they support. Our mission statement to help change and improve people's lives by providing our all-natural mineral infused beverages is ideally suited to a healthy lifestyle that is California. We have thousands of people consuming our products and sharing in all categories from professional sports to business to traditional families. At the end of the day- what's most important is what you put in your body and we recommend EarthWater".

About Hollywood Weekly Magazine

Established in 2001, Hollywood Weekly Magazine features the best of Los Angeles Entertainment with style, class and flare, showcasing LA's rich cultural diversity in the world of arts and entertainment. HW is located in beautiful Santa Monica, CA, bringing HW closer to the stories you want to read about! For more info; call: 424.371.9900 or email, fal.adams@hollywoodweeklymagazine.com.

About EarthWater

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company, manufacturing mineral infused high-alkaline beverages and liquid concentrate with the proprietary Hydration Molecular Complex™ (HMC), using 100% natural, proprietary blends of organic fulvic and humic complexes mined from deep within the earth's surface. Fulvic and humic minerals have rehydrating and detoxifying qualities that can inhibit free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow," and "share" the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be emailed to info@earthwater.com or visit http://www.earthwater.com/.

