BridgeStreet Boosts Capacity in the Extended Stay Accommodations Space with New CRO Role

RESTON, Virginia, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeStreet, a leading travel technology platform that is transforming extended stay business travel, has named Jon Hile as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The leadership appointment follows an impressive year of growth for BridgeStreet.

As CRO, Hile will be instrumental in supporting the company's position as an industry disruptor of revolutionizing how extended stay experiences are booked by businesses and consumed by employees. Hile joins BridgeStreet from a long history in the worldwide business travel accommodation sphere, including as past President of Lexicon Relocation, a global relocation services company, and as past President and COO of National Corporate Housing.

Hile has been an integral part of the evolution of extended stay accommodations. A Certified Relocation Professional (CRP), he has overseen operations for worldwide serviced apartment brands and multi-family owners and managers. His industry accolades include serving two years on the U.S. Advisory Council of the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council (ERC), being the previous CHPA Board Member and receiving the ERC Meritorious Service Award in 2012.

"Throughout his career, Jon has been a recognized leader in the evolution of the extended stay accommodations sector," said Sean Worker, BridgeStreet President and CEO. "His knowledge, integrity and leadership will be a catalyst as we continue to evolve our extended stay and business strategies."

With Hile's appointment, BridgeStreet is further committed to empowering global rapid adoption of transformative technology through its platform, Six Ways to Stay. The platform provides easy-access to a broad range of global and trusted accommodation options in a single, easy-to-use online mobile source.

"I am thrilled and honored to join an industry game-changer like BridgeStreet," Hile said. "I look forward to helping grow BridgeStreet's position as the go-to extended stay solution for business travel accommodations globally."

ABOUT BRIDGESTREET



We help businesses find, and book trusted accommodations anywhere so they can work, live and sleep well, guaranteed.

BridgeStreet is the first technology platform built specifically for extended stay business travel bookings. With Hospitality experiences in more than 22,600 cities in over 130 countries, BridgeStreet is the travel technology leader in the extended stay corporate travel sector. BridgeStreet's innovative product line, Six Ways to Stay, connects a global marketplace of millions of extended stay hotels, serviced apartments, branded hotels, furnished homes, urban/resort vacation rentals, and design-led hostels to companies who want a leading edge, customizable travel technology solution. In addition to providing built-in demand for hospitality operators from BridgeStreet's 5000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team, BridgeStreet is recognized as the worldwide, trusted expert in business extended stay travel management.

