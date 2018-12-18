IMC Exploration Group Plc



SHARE PLACEMENT



The board of IMC Exploration Group plc (IMC) is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP50,000 by way of a placing of 5,000,000 new ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1p per share

(the "Placing Shares"). Attached are one warrant for every 5 Ordinary shares at a price of 1p per share, excercisable for three years from today.



The total number of shares in issue following the Placing is 255,014,285.



The net proceeds of the Placing will be used to continue our exploration work on PL 3849 in Avoca, Co. Wicklow.



The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



Contact Details:



Kathryn Byrne: +353 85 233 6033

IMC Exploration Group plc



Brinsley Holmam: +44 207 464 4098

Keith Bayley Rogers

