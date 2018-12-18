sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,25 Euro		-0,30
-1,05 %
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,20
33,20
28.09.
18.12.2018 | 16:25
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2018

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2018

PR Newswire

London, December 18

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

18 December 2018

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2018

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


© 2018 PR Newswire